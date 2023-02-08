The risk of thrombosis linked to Covid-19 infection is 50 to 70 times higher than that linked to vaccines. The confirmation comes from the largest and most complete study on the effects of all four vaccines used against Covid on our hemostatic system, coordinated by the Monzino Cardiological Center and the State University of Milan, in collaboration with the San Raffaele hospital, and just published in ‘Thrombosis Research’.

“Our Treasure study puts an end to the discussions between experts and the doubts of the population on the causal link between thrombotic events and the administration of the anti-Covid vaccines – underlines Marina Camera, coordinator of the study, professor of Pharmacology at the University of Milan and head of the Cardiovascular Cellular and Molecular Biology Unit at Monzino – The many previous studies on this topic were rightly born on the wave of urgency and none is as complete as Treasure.It should be remembered that cases of thrombosis, however rare, following the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they had sown panic in the population, jeopardizing adherence to the vaccination campaign, even in the absence of consolidated scientific data.

For this reason, he says, “in April last year we accepted the invitation of international scientific societies to investigate the mechanisms of interaction between blood cells and vaccines, carrying out an in-depth study, the results of which could be useful not only for the emergency present, but also for the future of mRna vaccines”.

“Between April and July 2021 – explains Camera – we enrolled 368 people between 18 and 69 years of age, 50% recruited through a media campaign and social networks and the remaining 50% among Monzino and State University Milan. All the participants were about to receive the first or second dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, both viral vector (AstraZeneca or Janssen) and mRna (Pfizer or Moderna) and for this reason we titled our article in Thrombosis Research ‘un head-to-head comparison of 4 vaccines Participants had a simple blood draw the day before and 8-10 days after vaccination.

The goal was to “evaluate as exhaustively as possible – he continues – the effect of the various vaccines on the haemostatic mechanisms of the body. In addition to platelet activation, we also studied other processes that intervene in thrombotic complications, measuring specific biomarkers of inflammation , coagulation activation, and endothelial dysfunction for a total of more than 30,000 determinations.During the data analysis we also took into consideration whether having contracted the infection before vaccination could in any way affect the results”.

“Our conclusion is that the four vaccines induce a temporary inflammatory response in our body, but no platelet activation – concludes Armando D’Angelo, head of the Coagulation Service and Thrombosis Research Unit of the San Raffaele – The slight alterations we have found in the coagulation and endothelial function could explain the slight increase in venous thromboembolic events following vaccination. We are convinced that our data offer a solid basis for the planning and success of future vaccination campaigns and we hope that science can dispel the fears that keep people away from vaccines, when their use prevents a 50-70 times greater thromboembolic risk of the Covid-19 infection, at least the one caused by the virus circulating in Lombardy in 2020”.