The weekly incidence of covid cases is rising rapidly: 783 per 100 thousand inhabitants. Over double compared to last week when it was 351. Rt also increased slightly in the period 7 December – 20 December, which is equal to 1.18: above the epidemic threshold. These are the data from the control room for the weekly monitoring provided by the Higher Institute of Health.

Intensive care admissions are also increasing. According to the daily survey by the Ministry of Health, the rate is 12.9% against 10.7% on 23 December. The percentage of employment in medical areas nationwide rises to 17.1% compared to 13.9% recorded on 23 December.

The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains is increasing sharply: 124,707 against 62,669 the previous week. The cases detected through the onset of symptoms also rise, 48% vs 45%, and the percentage of cases detected through the screening activity, 31% vs 28%. Cases detected through contact tracing are decreasing. The percentage is 21% compared to 27% last week.

