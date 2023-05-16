Intercepted at the Sacco hospital in Milan a case of the latest variant of Sars-CoV-2 which ended up in the center of attention of experts and already baptized on social media ‘Acrux’: “This is what should be the second case detected in Italy of XBB.2.3.2”, explains to Adnkronos Salute Maria Rita Gismondo, who in the Milanese structure is director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies. In detail, a ‘daughter’ of Acrux, which is XBB.2.3 and has already produced derivative mutants (such as this one considered the fastest by Indian experts).

“It is an epidemiological fact, nothing alarming – Gismondo points out – Because this variant is already present in many countries of the world: in India, in the United States, in Spain, in some Asian regions. And there the only observation that was done, and what we are doing, is that it is perhaps a little more contagious, but not with a greater severity of the disease. Everything remains in a non-pandemic scenario”.

“Of course – adds Gismondo – all this is important, because it means that the control network works. It is necessary, given that this virus continues to give variations, to keep it under control, precisely with a good worldwide epidemiological network, but it is only a speculative matter of observation, nothing alarming to the population. This must be emphasized”.

Today, explains the microbiologist, “we really have very few swabs to analyze per day” for Covid, “very few positives and certainly also from a clinical point of view no particular concern”. In the current phase, that of Sars-CoV-2 “is a circulation typically of an endemic virus”.

Acrux was intercepted “as part of surveillance in our area of ​​expertise, which is the city of Milan”, informs the expert, who explains that the swab which later turned out to be a case of this new variant “came out of a check on the territory. Checks that must continue to be done, absolutely. As should also be done for other viruses – Gismondo points out – And in fact we have organized ourselves just like the Lombardy Region, for an observation of the circulation of all the major respiratory viruses “.

“Today we take the positive swabs for Sars-CoV-2, which as I said are now a small number, and we completely sequence them in order to highlight which variant it is. This time – he concludes – it was XBB.2.3.2” , recently given a ‘nickname’ by the experts active on social media and engaged in the observation of the Covid variants, who have chosen an evocative name for the newcomer of the XBB recombinant family: Alfa Crucis, a star system belonging to the constellation of the Southern Cross and one of the brightest stars.