The increase in infections of the Omicron variant risks obscuring again the possibility of treatment for patients with other pathologies, just when the recovery of skipped services was being activated due to the waves of Covid. In a circular dated July 7, 2022 – recalls Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, in an editorial published in ‘Allies for Health’ (www.alleatiperlasalute.it ), portal dedicated to medical-scientific information, created by Novartis – the Ministry of Health, in response to the surge in cases of positive Sars-CoV-2, invited the Regions to “promptly” expand the beds in the intensive care units and wards. As for the previous waves, after 2 years of pandemic – highlights Aceti – the strategy proposed by the ministry in the presence of epidemic peaks is to give priority to patients with Covid, not recalling however (in the circular) the attention of the Regions not to suspend / postpone treatment for all other diseases. In this way, for the president of Salutequità the risk is to repeat the previous mistakes and that is to penalize the continuity of care for all the other patients.

The circular – Aceti analyzes – arrived just as, at the regional level, the recovery plans of the waiting lists and the use of the 500 million Fund allocated in the latest Budget law to recover the missed treatments are being grounded. over 2 years of pandemic. Less diagnosis, treatment and interventions, due to the lack of alternative organizational solutions to guarantee equal access to treatment for all citizens, with and without Covid, even during moments of maximum contagion. Just a week ago, the Lazio Region presented its plan for the recovery of non-performance.

With the application of the old strategy of managing the peaks of contagion, Omicron risks making the ‘stop and go’ mechanism return, and worsen – Aceti warns -, with windows of only a few months a year for assistance and taking care of patients with chronic, rare diseases or cancers, who continue to wait for diagnoses, treatments or interventions, especially if planned. Since last fall, it has limped until March-April, but now, compared to previous years, June is already facing a new increase in positives. Further to this step, there is a risk of reducing healthcare until next autumn when, due to the expected new increase in cases, waiting lists will be destined to grow further. In the absence of an alternative plan, every time there is an increase in infections, ordinary activity is reduced, access to the health service is reduced, which therefore becomes fully usable, for the majority of citizens, only a few months of the year.

Covid, for 2 years, has never disappeared – remarks the president of Salutequità – By now it should be clear that this coexistence with the virus will still accompany us for some time. Precisely because it is present even when there is no peak, it is necessary think about alternatives for managing patient care, be faster at all levels to support, accompany and verify the Regions in the recovery of services not provided. It is necessary to define and work on an organizational model that protects us from interruptions in the provision of visits and examinations, which are now unsustainable for the right to health of all people. Unfortunately, to date, it is not clear what the plan of the national health system is not to interrupt treatment, despite the Sars-CoV-2.

Aceti then notes that the circular reaffirms the importance of vaccination and to have a ‘shield’ to protect the population. Thinking of increasing Covid beds and guaranteeing the highest level of access to the vaccine are important levers, but even more needs to be done – he exhorts – We must immediately design the organizational model of the National Health Service, starting from the hospital network, but not only , which avoids for the present and for the next few years to block or postpone further visits, examinations and ‘postponable’ interventions for non-Covid-19 patients. It is unsustainable to close the NHS to other patients again, after more than 2 years of Covid: not only because a right to treatment is denied to patients with other diseases, but because a further disparity is created among those who can access the private sector, because they have the economic resources, and the others who, in fact, do not care.

In this regard – underlines the number one of Sautequità – Istat data from a few weeks ago indicate that in 2021 the rate of renunciation of treatment was 11%: it was around 6% in 2019, so it almost doubled. The health expenditure of families is also increasing: 118 euros per month in 2021, with an increase of 9% compared to 2020. To complicate the situation there is also the problem of health personnel, for which it could and should have been done moreover. Health professionals are not lacking only in the wards, but they risk not being present in the same community homes, community hospitals and people’s homes: provided as structures and interventions with funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), they should be supported with doctors, nurses and specialists for local care. The full article is available on: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/la-voce-del-paziente/covid-si-riempiono-i-reparti-manca-un-modello-garantire-le-cure-tutti-i-pazienti.