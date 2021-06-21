There are 5 new coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 21 June, according to data from the region’s bulletin. The death toll of patients does not register any new cases and remains stable at 2509. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.





The number of positive cases also includes 70896 discharged / healed (+52 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 1217 (-58 compared to yesterday). 43 patients (-1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 2 (+1 compared to yesterday with 1 new entry) in intensive care, while the other 1172 (-58 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 696 molecular swabs were performed (1167043 in total since the start of the emergency) and 207 antigen tests (492735). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 0.5 percent.

Of the total number of positive cases, 18949 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+2 compared to yesterday), 19409 in the province of Chieti (unchanged), 18171 in the province of Pescara (+1), 17377 in the province of Teramo (+ 3), 589 outside the region (-8) and 127 (-4) for which provenance checks are underway.