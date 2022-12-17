Quammen: “A worse virus will arrive but we are not ready”

Covid is far from over, but despite the massacre (at least 6.5 million dead) it could have been worse: a highly contagious respiratory virus (like Covid) but with mortality rates even ten times higher could arrive, and “humanity is not ready”. This is the gloomy prediction of David Quammen, famous American essayist and scientific popularizer, author of the successful book ‘Spillover’ in 2012 (published in Italy by Adelphi) in which he predicted the possible arrival, probably from Asia, of a coronavirus born from a gender leap (Spillover, in fact) from animals to humans.

After the pandemic he returned to the topic with two other important essays, ‘Why We Weren’t Ready’ and ‘Breathless’, also published by Adelphi. In 2020, he recalls in an exclusive interview with AGI, he immediately understood that perhaps the drama he hypothesized was becoming reality.

“The first sign that made it clear to me that the new virus in Wuhan could cause a pandemic was me arrived by email on January 13, 2020“, tells. “It was a message from the ProMed infectious disease alert network, sent to 80,000 subscribers, including myself, mentioning a new fact about the “atypical pneumonia” outbreak in Wuhan: it was now known to be caused by a coronavirus.”

“I knew from my research for Spillover, as did many scientists, that the coronavirus family contained viruses particularly capable of rapid evolution, with the known ability to jump from animals to humans and then spread by respiratory transmission. SARS-1, in 2003, had been the first warning. MERS-CoV, in 2012, had confirmed it. I knew the story and had talked to coronavirus experts, so I was aware that this new virus from Wuhan could spread all over the world and cause devastation”.

“Italy was particularly unlucky”

As it was then, and the Italians know it well: the first Western country to be overwhelmed. But Quammen distances himself from political controversies (and judicial aftermath) and explains: “Italy, especially northern Italy, was deeply unfortunate, I believe, at the beginning of 2020. The factor that contributed most to the extent of the Covid wave that hit Lombardy were not the mistakes made by political leaders and public health officials, I believe. I think it was the fact that northern Italy had already been very heavily affected by the virus, in the form of asymptomatic infected people who unknowingly spread it without showing the disease. Those first ‘spreaders’ may have entered from Malpensa airport: we don’t know, I haven’t seen any evidence of that, this is just a logical assumption. As well as major events, such as the Atalanta-Valencia football match; it may have been a big superspread moment, but we have no proof. I don’t want to criticize the decisions made about the timing and extent of the measures because I wasn’t there and I don’t know enough details. These judgments should be made by the Italians”.

In addition to the dramatic impact on health and human lives, Covid has also unleashed a series of global polarizations: on vaccines, for example, Quammen speaks in no uncertain terms of a “propaganda war”, which “has been enormously harmful, costing many lives. It comes from a toxic mixture of superficial ‘research’ on misleading Internet sources, a kind of populist wave of animosity towards science in general, an ignorance of what science is and how it works, a feverish anxiety of some people about compensate for their insecurities and distrust by spreading on social media what they consider “insider knowledge” and the cynicism of some politicians and media (especially television) personalities. It’s horrible”. All obviously enhanced by the diffusion capacity of social media, against which according to the writer not only scientists, but journalists and teachers should work to “educate young people to understand what science is and to acquire the skills and habits of critical thinking”.

The “opposite” paths of politics

Another polarization, evident, in the two opposing visions on how to manage the pandemic, between the “open tourism” of the right and the “closure” of the left. “Some political factions – explains Quammen – always maintain that the government should be ‘smaller’, that regulatory powers should be weaker. I (and others) could see from the beginning of the pandemic that this would lead to a crucial dichotomy: between personal freedoms and public health. Personal liberties (also called civil liberties) are obviously very important and we treasure them in democratic societies. But if personal freedom becomes a top priority, at the expense of public health and the well-being of communities, then I suppose there should be no driving licences, no traffic lights and no police. How would it go? Not well. The rejection of temporary closures for Covid, of the obligation to wear masks and of vaccination campaigns, is the equivalent of a sort of kid-friendly anarchism applied to the problem of a pandemic virus”.

Even in Italy, with the victory of the center-right, management has changed: away with the obligations of masks and vaccines, away with the daily bulletin, Covid is declassified as now endemized and substantially outdated, but the essayist disagrees with this line: “The Italy’s new approach is somewhat reminiscent of the old American approach under Trump. It did not work. It just made things worse. Some people (even some people I respect, like Joe Biden) have said “the pandemic is over.” It’s a question of definitions. How do you define “pandemic” and how do you define “over”? The virus has not disappeared. The risk to unvaccinated people has not disappeared.”

However, recalls the writer, “some say that Covid-19 has now entered the ‘endemic’ phase as opposed to the ‘pandemic’ phase”. How do they define ‘endemic’? They don’t, because they don’t know what they are talking about. A “pandemic” is an infectious disease that is spreading around the world so rapidly that it can reach anywhere. An “endemic” disease is one that has now reached everywhere. The disease is not necessarily less severe; it just has fewer susceptible people to infect. When it infects them, they can still get very sick, they can still die. Look at the history of measles. It still kills many children, in countries without widespread vaccination, every year. Look at malaria. It has been endemic to Africa for millennia. It still kills at least half a million children every year.” In short, SARS-CoV-2 “will not go away. And there’s no scientific basis for assuming it will necessarily evolve to be less virulent. We should be prepared to protect ourselves, with universal vaccination and other measures when major surges occur, in the indefinite future.”

The warning

Now, well, the risk is that in addition to the virus another ‘pandemic’ will spread, more subtle but no less lethal, that of “blindness”. Not seeing, or not wanting to see, what is happening and what could happen: “Although SARS-CoV-2 has already killed at least 6.5 million people – he recalls – it could have been much worse. Its fatality rate among confirmed cases was “only” about one percent. It could have been ten percent. Another viral pandemic could come, with the same transmission capacity as SARS-CoV-2, but with much more virulence, a higher mortality rate. It could kill ten times as many people as Covid, or more.

Yet, Quammen cautions, “We are not ready for the next virus. Scientists and public health experts are discussing how we might be better prepared and responded to. We need political leaders to also engage with this imperative. And to get political leaders to commit, we need public lobbying. So far, the only protests I see are from ignorant, science-rejecting people who want less prevention, not more. At this point, it appears that SARS-CoV-2, and probably the next one — another SARS-CoV, or H5N1-human, or whatever the next RNA virus is — have a greater adaptive capacity than Homo sapiens.” But we don’t have to accept it: “We can fight ignorance as well as disease. Vaccinate the elderly with universal vaccines and ‘vaccinate’ the younger ones with better information and awareness”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

