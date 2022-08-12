A experimental anti-Covid ‘super antibody’ capable of neutralizing all variants of Sars-CoV-2 currently known, including those of the Omicron family that today dominates the international pandemic scenario. This was discovered in a humanized mouse model by researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital, authors of a study published in ‘Science Immunology’, supported by various American bodies: from the Nih to the FDA, from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. . “We hope that this antibody will prove effective in neutralizing Sars-CoV-2 in patients as it has shown so far in preclinical tests,” hopes Frederick Alt who co-directed the work and who has applied for patents with other colleagues.

After genetically modifying laboratory mice to induce their B lymphocytes to rapidly produce a diverse repertoire of humanized antibodies, the scientists exposed the rodents to the Spike protein of the pandemic coronavirus Wuhan-Hu-1 strain, the original ‘version’ of Sars. CoV-2. The ‘gm’ mice thus produced nine humanized antibody lineages, three of which potently neutralized the Whuan virus. In particular, one of the three, called SP1-77, showed a very wide activity neutralizing the variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and all the past and present Omicron strains.

Analyzing its structure and functioning, the scholars observed that the ‘superpowers’ of SP1-77 depended on a different way of binding to the portion of Spike that attaches to the Ace2 receptors of human cells: unlike most of those already available, the new antibody did not prevent virus-cell ‘docking’, but the fusion of the viral membrane to the target cell membrane. SP1-77 therefore seems to nullify the key step that allows Sars-CoV-2 to infect our body.