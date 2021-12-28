Worldwide, the number of new cases of covid-19 hit a record, this Monday (27), and reached 1.45 million infected. It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that more than one million new cases have been registered worldwide, according to the Our World in Data data platform.

The previous record was on April 23 this year and reached 904,000 cases, when the world was experiencing the progress of the delta variant, reported Uol.

Now, the new record, 60% higher than the previous one, comes at a time when the Ômicron variant is growing, but with a better vaccination outlook.

+ Councilor Eduardo Suplicy tests positive for covid-19

Of the cases, 35% were reported in the United States and 22% in England. In third place is Italy, with 2% of cases. Brazil appears on the platform with only 0.5% of cases detected in the world, this Monday.

Brazil faces a data blackout since December 10, when websites and platforms of the Ministry of Health suffered a hacker attack. Some states say they are not able to access the systems, hindering the updating of records. Thus, it is not possible to accurately analyze the current situation of the pandemic in Brazil.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?