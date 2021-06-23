COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 23 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 951

Deaths: 30

Swabs carried out: 198,031

Intensive care: -18

Positive rate: 0.5%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 68,619

Total cases: 4,104,433

Deaths: 127,352

Healed: 4,059,463

In Italy today, Wednesday 23 June 2021, there are 951 new positives and 30 deaths from Covid. There were 835 new cases and 31 deaths yesterday. In total, 198,031 swabs were performed (yesterday there were 192,882). The positivity rate is 0.5%, while yesterday it was 0.4%.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are 68,619 (-4,345). The death toll stands at 127,352. The healed instead are 4,059,463 (+194,831) for a total of 4,104,433 cases. Intensive care units drop by 18 units, bringing the total to 344, with 4 daily admissions (yesterday there were 10), while ordinary hospitalizations are 2,140 (-149).

