Genoa – The new cases of coronavirus registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 31,775, up from 36,116 yesterday. The deaths are 92, 91 were reported yesterday. The positivity rate stood at 16.2%, down 0.7%. Ordinary hospitalizations (-29) and intensive care (-2) decreased.

The situation in Liguria

I’m 857 the new cases of positivity to Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in Liguria. They emerged from 5,151 swabs, 797 molecular and 4,354 antigen tests. The positivity rate is 16.6%. The healed in the last 24 hours are 1,101. The number of positives is decreasing: they are 14,160, 245 less than yesterday. There are 375 new cases in the Genoa area, 145 in the Savona area, 131 in the Spezzino area, 116 in the Imperia area, 90 in the Tigullio area.

There are 250 hospitalized (10 in intensive care, yesterday was 11), one less than the day before. There was one death, an 87-year-old woman at the Sestri Levante hospital. 5,604 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 9,802 people in home isolation, 141 fewer than yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,300 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Data from other regions

Lombardy

In Lombardy in the last 24 hours there have been 6,161 cases of Covid and 30 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths in the region have thus risen to 42,928. The processed swabs were 35,098, with a positivity index of 17.5%. Covid patients in intensive care remain 17, while hospitalized rise to 1,200 (+24)

Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,939,630 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,944 more than yesterday (the average age is 54.8 years), out of a total of 13,522 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 4,642 are molecular and 8,880 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.7%. Unfortunately, there are 5 deaths (three women and two men between 73 and 97 years old) which bring the death toll in the region to 18,163. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 27 (-8 compared to yesterday, equal to -22.9%), the average age is 64 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,085 (+10 compared to yesterday, + 0.9%), average age 76.4 years. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 44,359 (-926). Of these, people in isolation at home are a total of 43,247 (-928), 97.4% of the total number of active cases. The total people healed are 3,865 more than yesterday and reach 1,877,108.

Lazio

“Today in Lazio out of 3,523 molecular swabs and 16,465 antigenic swabs for a total of 19,988 swabs, 2,903 new positive cases are recorded (-413), 3 deaths (-4), 630 hospitalized (+10), 37 therapies intensive (+1) and +2.045 the recovered ». This was announced in a note by the regional councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato. «The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,547 », he concludes.

Marche

In the last 24 hours, 841 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Marche, with 1,618 swabs processed in the diagnostic process and a positive rate of 52% (yesterday it was 53.4% ​​with 973 cases); the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants dropped for the sixth consecutive day, passing from 475.86 to 457.38. A total of 160 (-2) patients are assisted in the Marche hospitals and 24 (-3) in the emergency rooms. In intensive care there are 5 patients (+1) and the bed occupancy rate is 2.2%; 4 (like yesterday) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 151 (-3) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with 15.8% occupancy of beds in the medical area. In the last 24 hours, 2 victims related to Covid-19 have been recorded and the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 4,147 deaths. This can be learned from the daily bulletin of the regional health service.

Abruzzo

There are 789 new positive cases of Covid recorded in the last 24 hours in Abruzzo. This is what emerges from the analysis of 895 molecular swabs and 4,009 antigenic tests. The death toll of patients records 1 new case (dating back to the past few days). There are more than 561,465 recovered (+726), 16,652 currently positive (+62) of which 172 hospitalized in the medical area (-5) and 8 in intensive care (unchanged). The new positives are resident in the provinces of L’Aquila (208), Chieti (229), Pescara (178), Teramo (163), outside the region (8), under investigation (3).

Calabria

There are 703 new infections from Covid in Calabria where there is also a victim (3,050 the total since the beginning of the pandemic). The positivity rate is 17.35%, slightly higher than yesterday when it was 16.67%. In hospitals, in the balance between admissions and exits, the number of people admitted to the medical area increased by 5 (147) and those in intensive care decreased by 3 (6). The active cases are 10,519 (-63), the isolates at home 10,366 (-65) and the newly recovered 765. The data are communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Asp of the Calabria Region. To date, 3,880,033 swabs have been performed with 575,943 positives.

Puglia

Today in Puglia there are other 1,294 cases of positivity to Covid out of 8,990 tests for an incidence of 14.3%. There are four deaths. A total of 14,805 people are currently positive, 152 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 7 in intensive care. This is the subdivision of the cases by province: Bari 393, Bat 71, Brindisi 175, Foggia 111, Lecce 362, Taranto 164. The positive residents outside the region are 11.

Molise

In Molise the incidence is decreasing and Rt increasing with the region considered to be at ‘moderate’ risk. This is what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the progress of the pandemic released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. In detail, the incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants goes from 323 to 304 while the Rt index rises from 0.51 to 0.95. As for the occupancy of hospital beds, it is 6.3 percent in the medical area (up from 3.4 last week) and zero in intensive care (down from 2.6 last week. ).

Tuscany

Deaths The list of deaths is updated with 13 new deaths: 7 men and 6 women with an average age of 85.1 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 7 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto. 10,918 have died since the beginning of the epidemic: 3,443 in the metropolitan city of Florence, 886 in the province of Prato, 979 in Pistoia, 690 in Massa Carrara, 1,021 in Lucca, 1,228 in Pisa, 819 in Livorno, 704 in Arezzo, 586 in Siena, 406 in Grosseto. 156 people who died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region must be added. The raw mortality rate for Covid-19 (number of deaths / resident population) is currently 295.7 per 100,000 residents, against 301.3 x100,000 for the Italian average. Tuscany is 9th among the regions. As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (363.5 per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Florence (344.8 x100,000) and Pistoia (337.3 x100,000), while the lowest is in Grosseto (186.4 x100.000). All data will be visible on the website of the Regional Health Agency at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19

Sardinia

There are 620 new cases of positivity to Covid in Sardinia, of which 534 diagnosed with antigen tests. Between molecular and antigenic, a total of 2,996 swabs were processed. Patients admitted to intensive care are 4 (-1), while those in the medical area are 94 (-1). Cases of home isolation are 7,843 (+92).

South Tyrol

There are 477 new cases of contagion registered by the Bolzano health authority in the last 24 hours. Twenty cases were detected with PCR swabs (compared with 266 swabs), while 457 with antigenic swabs (out of 2,084 tests). There are no new deaths. The people in quarantine are 5,233.