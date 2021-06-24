A 72-year-old man remained Covid positive for 305 days, the longest period recorded so far, according to experts. The man, Dave Smith, from Bristol, is 72 years old and a retired driving instructor. He arrived at the disease with a compromised immune system from previous illnesses. Smith, writes the Guardian, has now defeated the infection and is fine but explains that she has had a hard time several times: “My wife has started preparations for the funeral five times,” he says. His case will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in July. The man was hospitalized in May 2020 with cough and fever. The test confirmed his positivity. Discharged, he was hospitalized several times in August, September, October and December.



