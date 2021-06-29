The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia it rose 652 in the last 24 hours from 611 deaths the previous day, bringing the total to 134,545 deaths. The national coronavirus crisis center makes this known. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The provisional mortality rate is 2.45%. Tass reports it.

TUNISIA

The national occupancy rate of intensive care beds has risen to just over 89%, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. Tunisia. The map released by the ministry shows a 100% occupancy rate of intensive care units in ten governorates including Kef, Zaghouan, Kairouan, Be’jà, Mahdia and Gafsa. Others have an intensive care bed occupancy rate of over 90%, particularly in Sfax, Monastir and Sousse. As of June 26, 2021, 3,524 new cases of Coronavirus have been registered in Tunisia out of 9,797 tests carried out, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 27 June 2021 in a press release. The test positive percentage is 35.97%. The cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 407,017. According to the Ministry of Health, 75 deaths were reported on June 26, bringing the number of Covid-19 victims in Tunisia to 14,654.

FRANCE

The Delta variant “represents about 20% of the new cases” of coronavirus detected in France, where it is “progressively becoming dominant”. This was stated by the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, who on France Info renewed the appeal to “get vaccinated” and to remain “very vigilant”. For the moment, however, Véran said, quoted by Bfmtv, in France “the incidence rate continues to decrease”, the circulation of the virus at a general level.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, announced that a wide range of public places will soon be accessible only to those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage more people to get immunized. On Monday, the Emirati government said that as of August 20, the authorities will begin restricting access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, sports activities, museums, gyms, schools and universities. Unvaccinated people will effectively be denied access to any business in the city except supermarkets and pharmacies. Abu Dhabi has already implemented a ‘green pass’ system that restricts public access to those who have received the vaccine or can show a negative test for Covid-19.

The decision comes as the country is betting more and more on its economic reopening on its rapid vaccination campaign. The government says at least 93% of Abu Dhabi’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearby Dubai, home of the Emirates carrier, has also introduced some vaccination restrictions for large entertainment and sporting events. However, shopping malls and other businesses remain open to the unvaccinated. The UAE boasts one of the fastest inoculation campaigns in the world, with 15.1 million doses administered to the population of approximately 9 million. The country relied heavily on the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.