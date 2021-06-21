The first suspensions are triggered for health workers who have not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the latest data published by the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency there are 45,753 thousand health workers “waiting for the first dose or single dose” of the vaccine, 2.3% of the total of 1.9 million health workers. After two months from the decree, which introduced the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for health professionals, the first suspensions by the ASL arrived. In this period of time, the professional associations, hospitals and RSAs have provided and are still providing the names of all the doctors and nurses of the various health structures.





In Emilia Romagna there are over 14 thousand health workers who have not yet been vaccinated, almost 8% of the total; Sicily follows with 9,214 (6.5%) and then Puglia with 9 thousand (6.5%). The latter, however, is one of the most active regions in ‘flushing out’ health professionals who have not yet been immunized. At the end of May in Brindisi, 5 employees of the health company were suspended from work without pay because they refused the anti-Covid vaccine. Then there are the cases of those who, already sanctioned, tried to appeal. A few days ago the labor judge gave reason to the RSA ‘Villa Belvedere’ in Crocetta del Montello (Treviso), after five no-vax operators suspended from work had appealed against the RSA provision.

“We have to reflect, from the data in the tables of the last report there are some Regions that have zero in the table of unvaccinated health workers, it seems really strange to me – observes Adnkronos Salute Pietro Giurdanella, president of the Order of Nurses of the province of Bologna – Then I want to say that it is possible that some colleagues cannot get the anti-Covid vaccine for health reasons, immunosuppressed or haematological patients. In recent months, our Order has received several reports of nurses, freelancers, who have had difficulty getting vaccinated, for example those who work for INPS. Having said that we have always said, without ifs and buts, that the vaccine must be done. Regardless of the law on obligation, there is a deontology that must be respected. At the moment – he remarks – we have not yet received reports from the ASL, but I believe they will arrive shortly and we are ready to intervene “.

Carlo Palermo, Anaao-Assomed national secretary, the union of doctors of the National Health Service, told Adnkronos Salute that “in Italy there are very few unvaccinated doctors”. “It is possible – he specifies – that someone has waited until the end to see if the management of the hospitals or the local health authorities would have made the report. But I think, I am speaking for the doctors, that everyone has a very precise idea about what does it mean to get vaccinated against the coronavirus “. “When someone said last year that the percentage of ‘no-vax’ doctors could reach 20%, I always said it was not possible – recalls Palermo – And it was like this: who was on the front line and saw face the virus and the disease has few doubts, if any. For those who are employees of the NHS, it is unacceptable not to get vaccinated and we have always been clear about this.

“The issue of safety towards citizens is fundamental – continues Palermo – especially today that hospitals must return to being fully operational. We must remember that we have another epidemic to deal with and that of non-Covid patients. Throughout 2020 we had an excess of mortality equal to 112 thousand deaths; of these 75% is linked to Covid, but 25% is the result of the lack of or reduced access to emergency care “. “If health workers do not get vaccinated – concludes the secretary Anaao – they jeopardize the resumption of visits and interventions, because the law provides that those who are not immunized can be moved to another position not in contact with the public or to be suspended at home”.

“Incredible, painful but indispensable for the safety of patients. Perhaps we should guide all these doctors towards a different job, more suitable for them” writes on Twitter the virologist of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, Roberto Burioni, commenting on the data of the over 45 thousand unvaccinated health workers for whom the measures are coming. “When I invoke severe measures against the unvaccinated (by choice) I am attacked violently by people of the extreme right. I am amazed why the first ‘modern’ vaccine was made mandatory in Italy in 1939 (diphtheria)”, Burioni recalls in another tweet.