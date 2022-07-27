The lockdown in Wuhan is back, from where the covid pandemic started at the end of 2019. Chinese authorities have ordered the confinement of Jiangxia, a suburb of the city, where about one million people live, following the detection of four asymptomatic cases of coronavirus. The lockdown will last for three days.

The Chinese city has made a comeback in the last few hours after the publication of two studies in the journal Science. According to studies, the covid epidemic started from the market in the Huanan area, where the first infections occurred at the end of 2019 with the passage of the virus from live animals, for sale, to humans.