Globally, more than 3 million new cases of Covid-19 and 10,000 deaths were reported in the week from 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, with a reduction in weekly infections and deaths of 22% and 12% respectively. This is what the World Health Organization (WHO) reports in its weekly bulletin on the Covid epidemiological trend.
The WHO also reports that in the last 28 days (from 5 December 2022 to 1 January 2023), more than 14.5 million cases and more than 46,000 new deaths have been reported worldwide, an increase of 25% and 21% respectively. % compared to the previous 28 days. Overall, as of January 1, 2023, there are over 656 million confirmed cases and over 6.6 million deaths globally.
