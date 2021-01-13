Food distribution in Madrid. Alvaro garcia

Nine months ago I warned in another article published in Babelia that the handshake was about to end. In retrospect, I admit that I fell short. At the end of March 2020, in the world there were 500,000 patients with covid-19 and just under 75,000 deaths. There are currently more than 76 million infected and two million dead. Reflecting on the events of 2020 in light of my more than …