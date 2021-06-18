by Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The picture of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil remains critical and could worsen in the coming weeks, given the arrival of the winter period, indicated the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in a bulletin published this Thursday, as the country approaches the 500,000 death mark from the disease.

According to the institution, in epidemiological weeks 22 and 23, which cover the interval from May 30th to June 12th, the transmission of the coronavirus in the country remained on a high plateau, with a small increase in incidence rates (new cases) and mortality.

+ Country registers 2,335 deaths by covid in 24 hours and surpasses the mark of 495 thousand deaths

The current bed occupancy rates in intensive care units (ICUs) for Covid-19, according to the Fiocruz researchers, show that the overall picture is still very worrying, since 18 states and the Federal District have rates of at least 80% – in eight of them, the index surpasses the 90% mark.

Also according to the analysis, the trend of rejuvenation of the epidemic in the country has been maintained. In the 22nd epidemiological week, the mean age of hospitalized patients was 52.5 years, while in the first epidemiological week of 2021 it was 62.3 years.

“Possibly the current scenario of rejuvenation will continue and may perpetuate an obscure scenario of high deaths until this age group is properly covered by the vaccine. The transmission pattern of Sars-CoV-2 in the country is still extremely critical”, said the researchers.

They once again reinforced the need for the use of masks and physical and social distance whenever possible, stating that only in this way will it be possible to contain the spread of the virus while the country does not advance in vaccination coverage for younger age groups.

In the coming days, Brazil will become the second country, after the United States, to reach the mark of 500,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19. According to figures published on Thursday by the Ministry of Health, so far 496,004 deaths and 17,702,630 cases of the disease have been reported.

