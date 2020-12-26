A research conducted by the Health Department in Kozhikode, Kerala, showed little change in the strain of the virus. Kerala Health Minister KK Sailja said that of course, we are conducting this research in all the districts of Kerala. However, he said that it is not like the strain found in Britain.

A research conducted by the health department in Kozhikode shows a slight change in the strain of the virus. To be sure, we are conducting this research in all districts of Kerala. This strain is not like the one found in UK: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja https://t.co/4aVKB3lPjE – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

8 people returned to Kerala from England, corona positive, new strain of Kovid is being investigated

At least eight people who returned to Kerala from the United Kingdom in the past week have been found to be corona infected. Their samples have been sent to the Pune-based National Institute for Virology for further testing to find out if they are infected with the new strain. State Health Minister KK Selja has given this information.

The minister said that vigilance has been taken at all the four airports in the state in view of mutant alerts in some European countries. He said, “We have seen some variation in the virus here too. But it is too early to say whether this was similar to the tension in Britain that showed increased infectiousness. Experts are doing a detailed study on it. ” He also said that there is no need to panic, but people should be cautious.

Last week, the UK Department of Health said that its genomic analysis and epidemiological evidence showed that a new version of SARS-Cov 2 was found in parts of the country. It was 70% more dangerous than the current version. However, a study by the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine puts this figure at 56%. Many countries have imposed travel restrictions on the country after the new strain surfaced.