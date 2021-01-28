The Swedish-British laboratory AstraZeneca warned Brussels last week that it could only deliver“A quarter” doses initially promised to the EU in the first trimester, arguing a “drop in yield” at a manufacturing site.

In response, Brussels called on the laboratory to resort to production from factories located in the United Kingdom to alleviate the problem. The CEO of the laboratory then publicly argued that the contract signed between AstraZeneca and London three months before the agreement with the EU, stipulates that the production “from the UK supply chain would go first to the UK”. The EU replied that it has committed to using four factories, two of which are in the UK, to ensure production. London, for its part, recalled waiting for the laboratory to respect its commitment to provide 2 million weekly doses to the United Kingdom, which worsens the situation, some Brussels elected officials suspecting London of pressure to obtain its doses as a priority. And the threat now hangs over deliveries from Pfizer across the Channel.

The British government demanded Thursday January 28 to receive all the vaccines it has ordered and paid for. A firm reaction. Indeed, there is no question of modifying the vaccination strategy implemented in the United Kingdom, the planned deliveries must be honored, full stop. The goal is to reach 15 million vaccinated in the United Kingdom by mid-February and the authorities do not intend to waive it. More than 7 million doses have already been injected and the authorities present themselves as champions of vaccination. They don’t intend to waver. This is the only subject on which they can boast in the management of this pandemic as the country records more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, hospitals under pressure, a confinement which began three weeks ago and which will last at least until March 8. Michael Gove, Minister in charge of Government Action, specifies that he wants to do everything possible so that “our European friends and neighbors be vaccinated and we will achieve this better through dialogue, cooperation and friendship”, implied better than with the last declarations considered aggressive, even threatening of certain elected officials in Brussels.

Here in any case, we are touching on this famous regained sovereignty, a symbol more than a reality. Vaccination is the only positive point in the management of the pandemic on this side of the Channel. The UK was the first country in the world to launch its campaign. It was December 8 with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, at the time, moreover, the Minister of Health explained that it was thanks to Brexit that the authorization had been able to arrive so quickly without going through Europe, this which was completely wrong. Then the AstraZeneca was authorized, a vaccine conceived in part in Oxford, the British authorities never miss the opportunity to recall it. The vaccination campaign is therefore massive here, much faster than in France. The UK has already vaccinated around 10% of its population, compared to five times less for the EU. It is a matter of pride. This is the famous: “We are going to do better than the Europeans, better than everyone else”, repeatedly launched by Boris Johnson to praise Brexit. So today this quarrel is not just a matter of stings, it’s also a matter of pride. On both sides. Even though it might seem very out of place at a time like this.