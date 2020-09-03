Wearing the mask everywhere, all the time, is now the daily life of all the municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants in the Bas-Rhin. The administrative court, which considers the decree excessive, asked the prefect to relax it. It will have to exclude the municipalities and the time periods which are not characterized by a high population density. Other procedures have also been launched in Paris, Lyon (Rhône), Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) and in several municipalities in the South-West. The Strasbourg case could, in fact, set a precedent.

Florence Griffon responds to questions from viewers on set. Should we wear the mask in the car? However, shared professional vehicles and carpooling, no, the car being a private place. Doctors are required to wear the mask in consultation, and patients have the right to require it. Finally, if an employer refuses to impose the wearing of a mask in a company, it is possible to contact the Social Economic Committee of his company or the occupational medicine.

