Some parents are worried about the stirring of students in the refectories during the lunch break, despite the health protocol put in place by the National Education.

Wash your hands when entering and leaving, wear a mask when moving, follow the direction of movement, respect physical distancing, ventilate the premises … So as not to “sacrifice the canteen”, as Jean-Michel Blanquer said at a press conference on August 27, the Ministry of National Education published a sanitary protocol before the schools start again on the terms organization of school meals in times of Covid-19. Objective: to avoid any active circulation of the virus during the lunch break.

Despite this, thethe mixing of students from different classes in these closed places worry parents. A few days after the start of the school year, theWill canteens become nests for Covid-19? Michèle Legeas, teacher at the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health (EHESP), confides her fear to franceinfo : “It’s not so much the fact of having a meal at the same time as others that promotes the circulation of the virus, but rather this atmosphere where the children are close together and where there is no ventilation.” For Michèle Legeas, the other factor to take into account is “the sound level”.

Some canteens are extremely noisy and overcrowded. We will therefore speak louder and emit a higher level of droplets. This can therefore promote the circulation of the virus.Michele Legeasto franceinfo

Especially since it is “difficult not to turn to others when speaking to them”, even if you are far away or staggered in the canteen, observes the specialist.

“Even though children can be infected, they do not show severe forms of Covid-19 [de rares cas graves chez l’enfant ont bien été observées sous la forme d’un syndrome d’inflammation multisystémique lié au Sars-CoV-2], continues Michèle Legeas. So if viral circulation exists, it will not necessarily be very important in terms of damage to health. ” Especially since, for those under ten, “lhe transmission observed in school does not take place from children to parents and teachers, but rather from parents and teachers to children “, affirmed the president of the scientific council, Jean-François Delfraissy, at the microphone of franceinfo on August 24.

“The risk of canteens will mainly arise for middle and high school students” and not for kindergarten or primary school students, explains Véronique Hentgen, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist specializing in rare diseases at the Versailles hospital, “because they are as contagious as adults”. But she assures us that if the rules of physical distancing are respected and that the students only remove their masks when eating, the canteens will not become privileged clusters. She also takes the example of the canteen of the hospital where she works: “Since the start of the epidemic, we have eaten in staggered rows, we respect physical distancing. Even if there is mixing, there has been no cluster.”

Of course, it is more difficult to discipline middle and high school students. You have to do a lot of pedagogy so that they understand that changing your habits is not that bad. And if we change our habits, we will be able to continue living.Veronique hentgento franceinfo

In the canteens, the first concerned confirm. “It’s really a big pressure”, tells France 3 Hervé Maurin, chef in a college in the Loire. There, around 600 students eat lunch in the canteen every day. The tables are cleaned between each service and the classes called separately. “It really requires reviewing things from A to Z, reorganizing traffic, it’s a big questioning”, he adds. “There will be a period of a week or two where we will have to repeat the barrier gestures to them so that it becomes automatic.”

Educational assistant in a college in the North, Morgane wants to be reassuring. She often supervises the canteen and assures Franceinfo that the rules in force are “well respected so far. All the pupils wear masks and wash their hands with soap before entering the canteen “. And if some recalcitrant wear the mask under their nose, the supervisors are there to call them to order.