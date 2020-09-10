The decree will be published in “the next few hours, next days”, announced Thursday, September 10 the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 will be recognized as an occupational disease, according to information collected by franceinfo. The Ministry of Health announced Thursday, September 10 that the decree will be published “in the next few hours, next days”. The occupational disease status was one of the promises made by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran last spring.

This occupational disease status firstly gives the right to 100% coverage of care by Social Security. For work stoppages, compensation is more advantageous than the traditional system. In the event of incapacity, the patient can also receive a life annuity, and in the event of death, the family can receive an annuity.

All patients who have had a severe form of Covid and who have at least benefited from respiratory assistance are eligible for it. For caregivers, in hospitals, in cities, in nursing homes or who work in the homes of the elderly, this recognition of Covid as an occupational disease will be automatic.

For all other workers, it is a committee of two doctors who will judge whether the person has been contaminated in the course of his work.

It is already possible to complete a file on the Health Insurance website. The measure has not yet entered into force but Social Security has already received several thousand requests.