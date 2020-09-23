Traditional African medicines will now be treated against the Corona virus. A panel of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the start of testing on herbs. Under which a protocol has also been prepared to test the third stage of herbal medicine. It is expected that the trial will begin soon.

Kovid-19 to be treated with African herbs?

The WHO has said that the new rules are intended to help scientists make self-reliance to conduct appropriate clinical trials in Africa. The statement said that a third phase test is necessary to fully identify the safety and impact of the new medical product. “If traditional medicine is found to be safe, effective, and quality, the WHO will increasingly recommend large-scale formulation,” said WHO’s regional director Prossper Tumusime.

A research published in the medical journal Lancet said, “The Kovid-19 pandemic has become a major cause of current global health concerns. The pandemic has created a challenge for governments and people. There has so far been no effective vaccine or drug Researchers and doctors are desperately looking for a cure for the disease Kovid-19. When traditional medicine such as lopinavir, ritonavir, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine do not prove to be as effective as expected, finding potential active ingredients from old herbs is a strong strategy. And it should not be dismissed. “

WHO panel of experts approved the test

Work is underway to develop around 140 effective vaccines worldwide against the epidemic. Dozens of vaccines have reached trials on humans. With these efforts, the third phase of testing has been approved. In which African traditional medicines have been used. The WHO panel of experts, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union Commission for Social Affairs have agreed on the protocol. Significantly, this is not the first time that the herb is being tested during the epidemic. Herbal medicine has also been used extensively during the Spanish flu pandemic.

