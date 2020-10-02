A week after a contested turn of the screw, the government granted Thursday a reprieve to Paris and several metropolises, which remain threatened to switch from next week to the maximum alert zone if the progress of the Covid-19 does not weaken.

A few days before the ax. This was granted on Thursday, October 1, by the Minister of Health in Paris, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne. If the progression of the Covid-19 in these metropolises, in particular in Paris, has not weakened by Sunday, “we will take the necessary measures” for Monday, said Olivier Véran. The capital and its inner suburbs have indeed “crossed the three thresholds which may correspond to the maximum alert zone”, synonymous with radical restrictions such as the total closure of bars, restaurants and other activities.

Why such a reprieve, which had not been granted to Marseille and Guadeloupe? Is it really worth waiting four days? The minister defended himself from any differential treatment of the capital, noting that the Marseille city had exceeded the thresholds longer than Paris when it was placed on maximum alert.

Contacted by franceinfo, Olivier Bouchaud, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department of the Avicenne Hospital of Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis), invites to distinguish “sanitary time and political time”. “From a health point of view, delaying is not the best idea. Four days is practically the time for the virus to reproduce. So that means more cases”, analyzes the practitioner. However, he did not say he was shocked by this decision: “Even though I am a doctor, I take into account in my reasoning the economic and social impact of these measures”. He raises the “outcry in Marseille” and say understand that “the political cost is taken into account”.

President of the Hospital Federation of France, Frédéric Valletoux also shows understanding. “Everyone is a bit in the dark. We must try to find the best path between safeguarding the hospital system and social acceptance of the measures”, he explains to franceinfo. He sees in this time allowed “a way of putting the population in front of its responsibilities before taking hard measures”. “There is a clear social acceptability issue, we saw it in Marseille”, he adds.

For Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital in Paris, the government’s decision is “fairly consistent” because the measures taken the previous week, such as closing the bars at 10 p.m., did not have time to take effect. “When you set up something, you have to wait at least 15 days to see if it works”, he explains, before sliding: “You can be maximalist, but it has an impact on the economy, education and freedom. You have to keep a balance.” These metropolises should be fixed on their fate on Sunday or early next week.