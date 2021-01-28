“I am deeply sorry for every life lost.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is assuming “full responsibility for everything the government has done” to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, when the United Kingdom passed the threshold of 100,000 deaths linked to the disease, Tuesday, January 26. Health authorities counted 1,631 additional deaths on that day, bringing the total to 100,162 deaths (101,887, according to the latest official data Wednesday January 27).

How to explain that the United Kingdom is now the fifth country in the world most bereaved by the pandemic, the first in Europe to achieve this very heavy toll? Franceinfo provides several answers.

Because the UK is hit by a very virulent third wave

The UK is currently facing a particularly intense epidemic rebound. He joined, on Tuesday, the list of countries that have crossed the threshold of 100,000 dead (after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico), notes the BBC*. More than 37,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on that date across the country, a figure that has been rising steadily since mid-December, specifies the Guardian*. Another worrying data: the daily number of confirmed cases of coronavirus – which was 20,089 on Tuesday – while the country has been confined again since early January (and theoretically until mid-February). A situation which tends to prove that containment is less effective today than last spring, in particular because of the variant identified on British soil and which has spread at full speed in recent weeks.

The United Kingdom has yet set up a major vaccination campaign – launched on December 7, before many other Western countries – to try to stem the spread of the virus. Some 500,000 doses were inoculated on Saturday 23 January, a record since the start of the operation, according to the agency AP*. In total, nearly 7 million first injections have already been performed (according to official figures as of January 26). Two vaccines have so far been authorized across the Channel: that of Pfizer-BioNTech and that developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. But these efforts are not enough, for the moment, to stop the third wave.

“One of the main problems in the country at the moment is the circulation of the variant B.1.1.7 [identifié au Royaume-Uni], much more infectious. It doesn’t circulate as much in other countries. “ Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group in the world

“Demography, national behavior, all of this must also be taken into account “, adds this group of researchers to the World.

The English Institute of Public Health, Public Health England, has published at the end of December a study (PDF in English) on this new form of the coronavirus. The researchers compared two groups of 1,769 patients each. In one group, patients affected by the variant, in the other, patients affected by the initial version of the virus. Conclusion: the variant is transmitted good 50% easier, including among children. LContact cases of patients infected with this variant are found, for example, more easily infected than contact cases of a person carrying the original virus (15% against 9%).

Because caregivers lack the means

At the start of the year, British hospitals were once again overwhelmed by patients with Covid-19. Nearly 40,000 people were hospitalized across the country as of January 18, almost twice as many as in the first wave. The situation was particularly critical in London. Soldiers had to be deployed in the capital to help move patients and equipment, when some establishments feared a shortage of oxygen. “We are so energized that we have to make choices between patients “, testified at the beginning of January a nurse questioned by the BBC*.

The situation is not only due to the increase in the number of contaminations. In the spring, the caregivers had warned about the lack of personnel, protective equipment and especially places in intensive care. The UK indeed has the second lowest rate in Europe for intensive care beds per capita, as this graph shows.

Despite the efforts of the executive, caregivers are still lacking in resources as the third wave hits the country head-on. “We have just gone through more than a decade of financial austerity which has resulted in significant cuts to our healthcare system. This has weakened our ability to respond effectively to this pandemic,” explains Sarah Hawkes, professor of global public health at University College London, cited by France 24. “Hospitals now have to call in outside staff to help them cope with the influx of patients.”

Because the government was slow to impose health restrictions

Several experts and observers believe that the dramatic toll of Covid-19 across the Channel is due to the slowness of the measures taken by Downing Street to stem the spread of the virus. In the spring of 2020, Boris Johnson first favored the strategy of collective immunity, recalls the BBC*. In March, the British Prime Minister joked about shaking hands in hospitals, before being hospitalized in April because he had contracted the virus himself.

It was not until the end of March that his government decided to put in place containment, a week after most other European countries. According to Neil Ferguson, epidemiologist and former director of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies or SAGE, this delay has caused an explosion in the number of contaminations and caused the death of 20,000 Britons*. That is to say half of the human toll of the first wave in the United Kingdom, which notably affected retirement homes (40% of the 40,000 deaths recorded), notes the BBC. IIt was also not until June that a quarantine was imposed on people entering the territory, when it is in theory easier to control the borders of an island, points out the British channel.

The executive was also slow to act for the second and third waves, believes the New York Times*. While the Scientific Council – which advises, as in France, the government – called for national containment in September, Boris Johnson waited until November to close non-essential businesses and generalize teleworking. On December 22, experts once again called for more stringent measures, including the closure of schools. But this decision was not finally taken until January 4.

Facing criticism, Boris Johnson said on Tuesday January 26 that the government “had done all he could, and would continue to do, to minimize the death toll”, report it Guardian. While the British Prime Minister has already pledged that an investigation be conducted into the executive’s response to the pandemic, he excluded* that it takes place before the end of the health crisis.

Because the screening and tracing strategy has had big failures

The rapid spread of the virus would also be due – like what France has experienced – difficulties in putting in place an effective strategy for screening and tracing patients, writes Bloomberg*. Like other countries, the UK initially ran out of kits to identify carriers of the coronavirus. At the start of the epidemic, around 2,000 people were being tested every day. Over the summer, the executive invested 22 billion pounds (nearly 25 billion euros) to develop screening capabilities, Bloomberg continues. Around 500,000 tests are now carried out on average every day.

The government has also put in place a system to identify and prevent contact cases, but with very mixed results. According to a survey conducted in November by Reuters*, the health authorities only managed to reach, between the end of May and the beginning of November, only two thirds of the people reported (these people represent, according to Reuters, only half of the potential contact cases). In England, it took them an average of a week to notify a contact case and ask him to isolate himself. A much longer delay “than what is necessary to control the spread of the virus effectively”, then pointed out the press agency.

Because the population is old, dense and mobile

The scale of the epidemic is finally linked to more “deep”, move on BBC*. “The United Kingdom is one of the ten great nations [de plus de 20 millions d’habitants] most densely populated “, recalls the British media, which adds that “cities are more connected to each other” than in many other countries. This allows the virus to spread faster and easier. This explains in particular that London (which concentrates 5,700 inhabitants per square kilometer*) has become the epicenter of the epidemic in the United Kingdom, with the highest rates of people testing positive in a week just before the end of the year holidays (in particular because of the variant initially detected in Kent), reported The Independent* end December.

Aggravating factor: the United Kingdom and its capital are a global hub for air transport, through which large numbers of travelers pass every day. At the end of March, the coronavirus had thus been imported 1,300 times from foreign countries, according to genetic analyzes cited by the BBC.

The increased risk of importation and spread of the virus is all the more problematic as a large part of the population has co-morbidities. “A bit like France, the country has an aging population, while the risk of dying from the virus is highest for those over 85”, note José Manuel Aburto, demographer at the Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science in Oxford, in the columns of the World. According to the BBC, the UK also has one of the highest obesity rates on the planet (28%).

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State for Health called on the British to continue their efforts to contain the epidemic. “The pressure on [les services de santé] remains huge and we need to bring down the number of cases, hammered Matt Hancock, quoted by the BBC*. Now is not the time to slack off. “

* These links refer to pages in English.