Seen from France, the images may be surprising, at a time when the government of Jean Castex has decided to strengthen the restrictions to better fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. In Italy, restaurants, bars and museums were able to reopen on Monday February 1, while libraries and shopping centers once again welcomed the public in Poland on the same day. A few hundred kilometers further south, all Greek college students and many high school students found their way back to their establishments, after two and a half months of closure due to the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had however alerted, Thursday, January 28, to the fact that he was “too early to relax” the rules in force, due to traffic “still very high” virus. How to explain these decisions? While they are primarily based on health developments, other factors, economic and psychological, have also been taken into account.

Because the health situation is improving

A glimmer of hope for Italy, so hard hit by the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020. In terms of the epidemiological situation, most of the Italian regions turned “yellow” on Monday, ie a moderate level of risk. This allows bars and restaurants to remain open until 6 p.m. (with limited reception and with respect for social distancing), and museums to open on weekdays. Only five regions – Alto Adige (north), Umbria (center), Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily (south) – are classified as “orange”, for an average risk against the virus. And there are no longer any Italian regions classified as “red”, which meant containment and the closure of all non-essential trade.

This reduction in the level of risk for certain territories is based on several criteria, such as the occupancy rate of the intensive care units or the rate of spread of the virus. “The overall situation shows slight signs of improvement”, thus indicates the Italian Ministry of Health in its latest weekly bulletin (link in Italian). On Sunday January 31, the country recorded 11,249 cases of Covid-19 infection, against 13,563 Friday 29 and 15,191 Wednesday 27, according to Johns Hopkins American University (link in English), which is a reference on the subject. As of Sunday, January 24, the number of new cases was 11,628, a figure stable compared to the following Sunday. Over the past seven days, the incidence rate in Italy stood at 141 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, compared to 214 for France, underlines Reuters.

The situation also appears to be improving in Poland, where museums, libraries, art galleries and shopping centers reopened on Monday. As Johns-Hopkins University indicates, the daily number of contaminations is stable from one week to another: it was 7,153 on Thursday, January 28, against 7,008 a week earlier. And 2,504 Monday, February 1, against 2,674 seven days earlier. Finally, since the beginning of January, the contaminations and deaths curve indicates a downward trend in these data. As for the incidence rate, it is 99 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants, indicates Reuters.

Because the impact of the economic crisis is too heavy

Before the change initiated by certain Italian regions last Monday, the city of Florence, in Tuscany, reopened the doors of all of its museums on January 21, as explained by France Télévisions correspondent in Italy, Alban Mikoczy: “The opening of museums is above all an economic choice”, he underlines, recalling that the closure of museums represented, for the city, “a shortfall of two billion euros”.

The economic logic is also advanced in Spain, in the region of Madrid. From Friday, the curfew must be pushed back to midnight – against 22 hours currently – and restaurant terraces will accommodate groups of six, regional authorities said Monday. In the Spanish capital, the incidence rate (calculated over 14 days) reaches 993, according to El Pais (link in English). And in the past two weeks, health authorities have identified more than 66,000 new infections, the highest number of new cases in Spain.

But for the government of the region, closing some businesses only leads to bankruptcies and unemployment, without necessarily allowing to bend the contaminations curve, notes El Pais. “In Madrid, we are doing everything in our power to keep the hotel, catering and cultural sectors open, despite political pressure from all institutions”, declared the president of the community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

A speech also held on the side of Catalonia: “We are not a poor country or a rich country. If we could give the same aid as in France or Germany, we would probably not have reopened everything”, recently acknowledged Josep Maria Argimon, secretary of the Public Health Agency of this region, LCI.

Because the social and psychological weight of restrictions worried