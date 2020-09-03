The administrative court of Bas-Rhin ruled on Wednesday against the general obligation to wear a mask in the city. About fifteen similar appeals have been filed in France.

Anti-masks rejoice : the administrative court of Bas-Rhin asked the prefect, Wednesday September 2, to rewrite its imposing decree to wear the mask outdoors in the metropolis of Strasbourg and in 12 large towns in the department. This prefectural decree of August 28 was aimed at fighting the Covid-19 epidemic, which has made more than 7,000 new positive cases in the past 24 hours in France.

The judge ruled that it was not legal to expose unmasked citizens to a fine anywhere and at any time of the day and night. In France, 13,200 municipalities in 88 departments have generalized the wearing of compulsory masks outside, according to The world. In Marseille, Lyon, Nice or Paris, about fifteen appeals against this measure have been filed. Decisions of this type could therefore multiply.

At first not recommended indoors – except for healthcare professionals and relatives of patients –, then compulsory in enclosed spaces, then in certain streets, and finally everywhere outside: there is no scientific consensus to wear a mask in the open air. The government has regularly changed its mind on this matter. The health protocol in companies even provides for exceptions to the principle of wearing a compulsory mask, even it is compulsory in the streets of the city.

The subject “sows confusion”, regrets the Victims Coronavirus France collective, which has filed around fifteen appeals with the administrative courts. “A measure that is not understood will never be applied, explains to BFMTV Fabrice Di Vizio, lawyer of the collective. People are afraid, and we have been in collective hysteria since the start of the pandemic. (…) It is not normal for a person who walks alone in the street to be fined because he does not have his mask. Sometimes you can even be fined if you don’t have your mask alone in your car, like in Nice. It’s completely inconsistent. “ Is the obligation to wear a mask legal? The collective is asking the courts to rule once and for all on the usefulness of wearing the mask outside, in order to make the instructions more intelligible, and therefore more effective.

The Strasbourg administrative judge considered that the prefectural decree “immediately affects the freedom to come and go and the personal freedom of people called upon to move”. Attention, it is not a question of sending the mask to oblivion, but of a legal provision which forces the prefect of Bas-Rhin to specify its decree. According to the administrative court, the measure should exempt from wearing the compulsory mask places and time slots that do not present a “high population density” or some “local circumstances likely to favor dissemination” of the epidemic. The Prefect of Bas-Rhin has until Monday, September 7 to rewrite his decree, in which case it will be canceled.

The other administrative courts seized could take a similar decision, because the prefectural or municipal decrees concerning the wearing of the compulsory mask must meet a principle of fundamental public law: proportionality, explains Jason Graindepice, lecturer in administrative law at Sciences Po. “This principle of public law implies that any restriction of liberty must be necessary and proportional to the aim sought, he explains. Freedom is the rule, the restriction, the exception. A regulatory decision must strike a balance between acting for order or public health, without violating freedoms too much. “ This principle makes it possible to avoid laws that are too general or too absolute. “In this case, the judge found that it was too general in the Bas-Rhin to force people to wear a mask everywhere, and all the time, in proportion to the risks.” It would therefore not be legal to force a passerby who takes his dog out alone at midnight to wear a mask. At the risk of increasing the number of special cases.