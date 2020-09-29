With indicators much lower than the regional average, the Ardèche still seems spared by the Covid-19 epidemic. A situation which is explained, in part, by a low population density but also by a good application of health rules.

In Aubenas, in the south of the department, Doctor Joseph Haddad, who consults at the hospital, has so far found only one infected person. “We have no patients in intensive care, these are cases that remain under control, so far we have been spared“, assures the doctor.

Despite the large influx of tourists this summer, the epidemic has been controlled in the territory and has not led to an outbreak of cases. With mainly French tourism, the season was fine and in control, according to the Ardèche Tourism Development Agency. On the side of the State services, the prefecture did not skimp on the means either: orders, checks on barrier gestures, case-by-case examination of requests for authorization of events have been put in place as needed. .

Despite these encouraging results, the health authorities remain cautious. Today, the incidence and positive rates of the virus are up slightly in Ardèche, but remain half lower than the average for the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. During the first wave of the epidemic, the Aubenas hospital center received up to sixty patients simultaneously.