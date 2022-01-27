The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated in its most recent statement that 21 million new coronavirus infections were registered in the third week of January, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began. Instead, the agency determined that the number of deaths remained stable.

In its report, the WHO pointed out that the percentage of variation in cases compared to the previous week was 5% and added that, according to the figures, the rate of increase in infections could be decreasing since only half of the regions reported increases in new infections.

The Middle East region saw the highest number of new infections with a 39% increase, while Southeast Asia saw a 36% jump compared to the previous week.

As for deaths associated with the disease, the figures did not show significant changes with more than 50,000 deaths in the period.

The American continent also experienced its week with the most infections, with 8 million new cases. That figure means an increase of 32% in infections compared to the previous week. America, which continues to be the region in the world with the highest number of deaths, added 18,000 new deaths.

Tedros: “It cannot be said that the pandemic is at its endgame”

On January 24, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, reported that it is not possible to speak of “the pandemic coming to an end” and instead urged caution because “the conditions are still ripe for new variants to emerge. ”.

In this sense, the greatest concern for the WHO regarding the emergence of new variants of the virus is that there is a percentage of the population that is not vaccinated. Even so, the agency is optimistic for a possible exit from the acute phase of the pandemic if the objectives of immunizing at least 70% of the population of each country by the end of the year are met.

According to the AP news agency, scientists have stated that the massive contagion spikes caused by Omicron have begun to stabilize but that infection rates remain high. Despite this, they reiterated the high transmissibility of the variant while considering that there is less probability of serious illness and hospitalization.

Germany and the United Kingdom register high levels of infections

In the midst of the situation, the health authorities of Germany and the United Kingdom reported that both countries registered high spikes in infections in the last 24 hours.

The scientists said there were signs that the massive spike caused by Omicron had begun to level off, but infection rates remained high.

In that United Kingdom, researchers at Imperial College London reported the highest prevalence rate in the history of the disease in England earlier this month, estimating that about one in 23 people tested had the virus.

Argentina: infections drop but deaths reach new maximum

The most recent epidemiological report from the Argentine Ministry of Health indicated that the nation registered 88,503 new infections in the last 24 hours (January 26) while adding 317 deaths associated with the disease in that period.

The data reflects a reduction in infections compared to the figures shown on January 25 but, in terms of deaths, the data represents the highest number of deaths since August 9 when 503 deaths were reported.

On the other hand, Brazil, the third country in the world with the highest number of infections according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University, registered a new record of 224,567 cases and 570 deaths associated with the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data. of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With AP and Reuters