Antoine Bondaz, researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), teacher at Sciences Po Paris, specialist in China, explained this Sunday on franceinfo that the Chinese authorities “impose on Chinese scientists” and those “from all over the world, a straitjacket in their search” the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. WHO investigating experts visited a hospital in the city of Wuhan on Saturday, the suspected cradle of the pandemic in central China, and the city’s seafood market on Sunday. According to him, the interest of the regime is “to stage the fact that the WHO team is in China” to silence the critics. He believes that WHO experts “cannot access the truth” on the origin of the pandemic.

franceinfo: Does the Chinese government have an interest in letting this team investigate?

Antoine Bondaz: The interest of Chinese power is to stage the fact that the WHO team is in China and therefore to rule out criticism that would suggest that China does not accept this investigation or does not accept the work of scientists. The reality is obviously and unfortunately very different. The political authorities, for months, impose on Chinese scientists, to begin with, and indirectly on scientists around the world, a straitjacket in their research. The objective of the Chinese authorities, it is clear, is once again to keep a national narrative, elements of language, which have taken place for months and especially not to question them.

Do experts have a chance to get to the truth?

No, since it is not the WHO experts who can access the truth. We have to be extremely clear. Those who have the answer today are Chinese scientists. And the most important question is can the political authorities in China let the scientific authorities do their job and in particular discuss, exchange, conduct research with WHO experts and more broadly, experts abroad. However, what we have seen for several days is the staging by the Chinese authorities of this investigation. And it is quite revealing, moreover, that even today, before going to the Huanan market where the first epidemic focus was identified, the first visit was to a frozen warehouse. The objective of the Chinese authorities, it is extremely clear. And besides, the legislation and sanitary measures on these warehouses of frozen products, imported, has become much more drastic than before. The message is clear, it is not so much to protect the Chinese as to convince them that the import of frozen products is the cause of the pandemic and therefore call into question the responsibilities of China.

Is a virus from abroad the official story of China?

This summer, we had this argument that was made for the city of Beijing, then for the city of Shanghai. And even today, in the Global Times daily, in China, the argument that is put forward is that there has most certainly been contamination through the cold chain and potentially in the Huanan market. Thus, this allows the Chinese authorities, in quotation marks, to tick all the boxes and to put forward hypotheses which, from a scientific standpoint, are rejected by the vast majority of the scientific community.