“They finally arrived, investigators from the World Health Organization, here in Wuhan (China) earlier today to investigate”, says Arnauld Miguet, journalist France Televisions China. The investigation should wait, however, because “they will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine in solitary confinement”, adds the journalist. These experts should stay in the country “between five and six weeks” in order to answer three main questions: “where, when and how did the virus pass from animals to humans”.

The experts’ program is currently unclear. “We do not know who they will have access to, where they can go, knowing that the subject is particularly sensitive here in China”, adds Arnauld Miguet, who specifies that they “will be systematically supervised by Chinese officials or scientists”. If the country has “probably conquered the coronavirus”, it is nevertheless experiencing a certain rebound. “We also learned this morning that a woman had died from the Covid-19”, concludes the journalist.