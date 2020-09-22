France’s closest neighbors almost all impose restrictions on their borders, as the coronavirus epidemic progresses daily in Europe.

The All Saints holidays begin on October 17th. Those lucky enough to be able to travel wonder what destinations will be open to them in the closest European countries. More generally, all travelers from France are currently facing a tightening of access conditions to the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

The United Kingdom, the most severe

This country imposed from August 15 14 days of isolation to all people from France. Taken in the middle of summer, this binding decision initially penalized British tourists on French soil. These vacationers had to return in disaster to their country before the entry into force of the measure. If the British restrictions are the most severe among our neighbors, controls are paradoxically almost non-existent for travelers, according to franceinfo correspondent Richard Place.

Germany acts in stages

The German authorities placed three French regions in risk zones from August 24: Île-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Guyana. On September 9, it was the turn of Occitanie, New Aquitaine, Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne and Corsica. And on September 16, Hauts-de-France was also classified at risk. These regions all have departments placed in the red zone due to an acceleration in epidemic activity. People from these regions are subject to mandatory testing and quarantine while awaiting results.

Italy, the most recent

This country suddenly imposed restrictions on September 21 on seven French regions: Île-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Corsica, New Aquitaine and Occitanie. Concretely, the travelers from these regions must present a test carried out less than three days before entering Italy. Otherwise, the test will have to be done at an airport, port or border post.

Belgium targets departments

Since August 26, the Belgian authorities have imposed tests on French travelers from several departments. Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, but also Guyana and Mayotte. Testing and isolation are mandatory. The Belgian authorities noticed in August that 22% of people who tested positive were returning from a trip abroad.

Switzerland spares only two bordering regions, and Brittany

The Swiss authorities have placed nine French regions of metropolis in risk areas September 11th. Eight French overseas territories are also concerned. A ten-day quarantine is imposed on those arriving from the targeted regions. Only three French metropolitan regions are spared: the two border regions of Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. Frontier workers are exempt from the quarantine requirement. Finally, Brittany also escapes the restrictions decided by Switzerland.

Spain, the least restrictive

In this country hard hit by the epidemic, there are no restrictions for people coming from France. You just have to fill out a form that allows you to obtain a necessary QR code upon arrival on Spanish soil. In addition, temperature control is possible at airports.