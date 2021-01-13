The list continues to grow. In Europe, around twenty countries have identified cases of the Sars-Cov-2 variant detected in England. Most of the contamination concerns people with links to the United Kingdom, but not only.

More contagious, B.1.1.7 or VUI-202012/01 (for Variant Under Investigation n ° 1 of the month of December 2020) “could be 50% to 74% more transmissible” than the hitherto circulating forms of the virus, according to Nick Davies, a biologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and co-author of a study on the subject. While the English authorities communicated on its presence from mid-December, the variant was detected for the first time as early as September in the United Kingdom. Concerned, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Thursday, January 7, Europe to take more measures.

In France, after Marseille and Bagneux, it is in the region of Cholet (Maine-et-Loire) that several cases of the variant have been spotted, announced Monday the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Pays de la Loire. These contaminations took place after a holiday visit from a family residing in England. Additional analyzes were sent to the national reference center, the results of which confirm, “for three members of the family, the presence of the new English variant”, according to the ARS.

“To my knowledge, there are around 40 detected cases of the ‘English variant’, and I believe three cases of the ‘South African variant’, so it’s very, very few”, said Tuesday on France Inter Alain Fischer, immunologist and chairman of the Steering committee for the vaccine strategy against Covid-19.

However, in Bagneux (Hauts-de-Seine), one case in particular is questioning. Unlike the others, the variant positive person has no proven link with the UK.

In Spain, the virus was undoubtedly present even before the United Kingdom sounded the alert, on December 20, according to the explanations of Fernando González Candelas, doctor of genetics at the University of Valencia and researcher at the Fisabio Foundation, cited by several Spanish media, including El Independiente (article in spanish). The variant was detected in two people unrelated to the UK. “The samples are from before December 20”, said the specialist.

Also in the Iberian Peninsula, the Portugal also identified several cases of the B1.1.7 variant in December. “We don’t know how long” the variant is present in the country, said on January 4 João Paulo Gomes, researcher at the Ricardo Jorge Institute and coordinator of a study on the genetic diversity of the Sars-Cov-2 variant in Portugal, Quoted by The Portugal News*.

In Germanyat the end of December, the Federal Ministry of Health of Lower Saxony declared that the variant had been detected in Germany, retrospectively, as early as November. It was present in an elderly patient, who has since died, whose daughter was returning from a trip to the UK in mid-November, health authorities report in a statement cited by The Local *.

Several cases were also detected in Austria, reported the authorities. Austrian newspaper Kurier (article in german) said on January 4 that one of them involved a patient who returned with one of the last flights cleared from the UK before Christmas. Three others are children under 12, two of whom are returning from Slovakia.

In this country, in fact, cases have also been identified. Slovak Minister of Health announced on his Facebook page on January 4 that B.1.1.7 has been identified in the Michalovce district. He also speculated that the variant would be in Slovakia before the Christmas holidays, given the large number of people traveling between the country and the UK, said The Slovak Spectator *. Note that since December 21, a period of quarantine has been introduced for anyone arriving from the United Kingdom on Slovak soil.

In Italy, health authorities noted cases as early as December 21, immediately suspending flights from the United Kingdom, after a couple from the country tested positive for the variant. To deal with the situation, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, had prohibited access to Italian territory to any person present in the United Kingdom for the previous fifteen days, according to the Ansa press agency*.

In Greece, the four people who tested positive for the variant had recently traveled to the UK, authorities said on January 4, according to Reuters*. Still according to the press agency *, January 3, Cyprus has identified 12 cases, again travelers returning from the United Kingdom. AT Malta, three cases of B.1.1.7 had been recorded on Friday, has indicated* the Times of Malta.

Meanwhile, Romania reported a first positive variant on Friday. This is a 27-year-old woman who has reportedly not traveled abroad recently, explains Reuters*.

For their part, the health authorities of Luxembourg identified a case “during the sequencing of samples covering the period from 19 to 29 December”, at declared the Ministry of Health of the duchy on January 2. “An investigation into the origin of this case by the sanitary inspectorate is underway.”

In Belgium, six cases have been identified, including two in Flanders on Saturday. “These two additional cases are cases that were detected just before Christmas, explained Emmanuel André, microbiologist at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, on RTBF. It is therefore a system that is behind schedule.”

In Swiss, according to different media including RTS, traces of the variant were found in the wastewater of Lausanne and a winter sports resort, two weeks before the first clinical discoveries, i.e. early December. These are thehe researchers from EPFL in Lausanne, the Eawag Water Research Institute and ETH Zurich who mentioned it. However, the study has not yet been validated by peers, specifies The weather.

On the side of Netherlands, on January 6, the Dutch authorities announced “only about 50 cases” of the variant had been identified, can we read on the website NLTimes*.

As of January 5, Denmark had at least 86 cases linked to the variant identified in the UK. This is also one of the reasons why the Danish government has decided to impose new restrictions in the country, reports the media The Local*.

In Iceland, before Christmas, 11 people tested positive for the variant, authorities announced on December 29. “Ten of them were from the UK, and one from Denmark”, according to the Iceland Monitor website *. Two other cases had already been detected before.

The health authorities of the Norway alerted to the presence of two variants in their territory, reported on January 5 The Local *. One person contracted the variant identified in South Africa, and 23 others (including the firsts in late December) tested positive for the variant that emerged in England.

In Finland, according to the Foreigner website*, the identified cases linked to the two variants were all linked to trips abroad.

In Sweden, as of January 7, 17 cases linked to the variant that appeared in England have been identified, reports The Local*. According to the national health agency, 12 have links to travel to the UK. On the other hand, for five cases, no link with such trips could be established. In addition, one person tested positive for the variant that emerged in South Africa.

Finally, the variant which appeared in England was discovered in Russia in a traveler returning from the United Kingdom, said Sunday the head of the Russian health agency Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, according to Agence France-Presse. he was uncovered as part of a survey of Russians who returned from the UK. However, Russia had suspended its air links with the country on December 21.

* Links with an asterisk refer to content in English.