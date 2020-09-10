“It’s not the tsunami of last spring, but you can feel the wave rising”, explains the journalist by paraphrasing the words of a doctor crossed the day before, Wednesday September 9. While around 3,000 cases were reported in early June, we reach almost 47,300 in September. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, from 600 in early July to about 1,700 per week this month.

“We are very far from the end of March when we were close to 25,000 weekly hospitalizations”, nuance all the same Frédérique Prabonnaud. In France, 74 departments are classified by Santé Publique France in a vulnerable situation, including 32 in high vulnerability. Among the measures that should be announced tomorrow by the government, the fortnight should be reduced to 7 days, and stricter measures could be decided locally, with “why not localized confinements”.

