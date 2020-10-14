About a century old vaccine, experts think that it can give some protection from Kovid-19. That’s why British scientists have begun testing the 1921 vaccine Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG). Their aim is to find out through the vaccine to save lives in the disease of Kovid-19.

Will a TB vaccine save the lives of Kovid patients?

About a thousand people are participating in Exeter University’s human trials. Most health workers and people associated with medicine have been kept in human trials. They are most likely to be infected with the corona virus. Researchers want to know more quickly about the vaccine’s effectiveness. Sam Hilton of Exeter University is taking the test as a doctor.

He says, “It’s a good idea that BCG won’t let you get too sick when infected with Kovid-19. So I’m hoping to get some potential protection from the vaccine so that I can work in the winter as well.” The vaccine is still being used in backward countries. Scientists have said that this vaccine is proving to be effective in prevention of TB as well as other diseases or infections. The vaccine is also helping to prevent the cause of death of the children born and it also reduces the risk of respiratory tract infection.

Human trial of BCG vaccine on 1 thousand people in Britain

Generally, in order to protect the vaccine from a particular disease, the immune system is designed to be efficient in a particular way. Scientists hope that a century-old vaccine can provide protection to the body against the corona virus. The UK vaccine test is part of international research. Testing is currently underway in Australia, the Netherlands, Spain and Brazil. For which services of 10 thousand people have been taken.

In a recent trial conducted under the World Health Organization, it was reported that more research should be done on the effect of BCG vaccine in many types of infections. But the vaccine for TB disease is not the solution for a long time. There has been some evidence of protection against other infections from the TB vaccine BCG. After which he was seriously considered against Kovid-19.

