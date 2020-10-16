Where do you get the coronavirus, and how? To this nagging question, there is to date no satisfactory answer in France, for lack of detailed data and large-scale field surveys. “An epidemiological study will be launched with the Institut Pasteur to investigate the conditions of contamination”, Public Health France (SPF) said during a press point on Friday, October 16.

There is, however, a census, by type of community, of “clusters”, these epidemic centers where the disease has spread. Here’s what we know so far.

The identified “clusters” do not cover all the contaminations

These outbreaks are the (small) part of the iceberg: less than a tenth of the cases of Covid-19 diagnosed, recognizes SPF in its weekly epidemiological bulletin from Thursday 15 October.

This is not the purpose of these data. These “clusters” (“defined by at least three cases, over seven days, belonging to the same community or having participated in the same gathering”) are “investigated since the start of confinement” to serve as “alert “, a explained the health agency during a press point, Friday, October 16. “These are small fires on which we must be extremely vigilant. It is a warning system to prioritize actions towards the most vulnerable groups.”

But this census has gaps. Intra-family contaminations, for example, “are under-represented”, by SPF’s own admission. And above all, this information only partially accounts for the modes of contamination in France. This lack of detailed data on the transmission of the virus is also regularly deplored by specialists. “We need to do field surveys. Intervention epidemiology to break the chains of transmission”, underline in The world (subscribers article) the Swiss epidemiologist Didier Pittet, who gave President Emmanuel Macron a report on the management of the health crisis by the executive. “What is most lacking are more detailed analyzes of the clusters “, underlines, in the same journal, Pierre Parneix, public health doctor at Bordeaux University Hospital and member of the mission.