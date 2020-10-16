Where do you get the coronavirus, and how? To this nagging question, there is to date no satisfactory answer in France, for lack of detailed data and large-scale field surveys. “An epidemiological study will be launched with the Institut Pasteur to investigate the conditions of contamination”, Public Health France (SPF) said during a press point on Friday, October 16.
There is, however, a census, by type of community, of “clusters”, these epidemic centers where the disease has spread. Here’s what we know so far.
The identified “clusters” do not cover all the contaminations
These outbreaks are the (small) part of the iceberg: less than a tenth of the cases of Covid-19 diagnosed, recognizes SPF in its weekly epidemiological bulletin from Thursday 15 October.
“The set of clusters includes 50,550 cases (less than 10% of cases diagnosed).”Public health France
in its epidemiological bulletin of October 15
This is not the purpose of these data. These “clusters” (“defined by at least three cases, over seven days, belonging to the same community or having participated in the same gathering”) are “investigated since the start of confinement” to serve as “alert “, a explained the health agency during a press point, Friday, October 16. “These are small fires on which we must be extremely vigilant. It is a warning system to prioritize actions towards the most vulnerable groups.”
But this census has gaps. Intra-family contaminations, for example, “are under-represented”, by SPF’s own admission. And above all, this information only partially accounts for the modes of contamination in France. This lack of detailed data on the transmission of the virus is also regularly deplored by specialists. “We need to do field surveys. Intervention epidemiology to break the chains of transmission”, underline in The world (subscribers article) the Swiss epidemiologist Didier Pittet, who gave President Emmanuel Macron a report on the management of the health crisis by the executive. “What is most lacking are more detailed analyzes of the clusters “, underlines, in the same journal, Pierre Parneix, public health doctor at Bordeaux University Hospital and member of the mission.
The frequency of the outbreaks does not allow us to deduce the main places of transmission
In its latest epidemiological bulletin, Public Health France publishes the table below. The first column lists all the “clusters” (active or terminated) since May 9, 2020. The second, those that are still “under investigation” (therefore active). The different communities are classified in order of “criticality” (the higher this indicator, the more worrying it is. “in terms of risk of transmission within the community considered”).
The most alarming therefore remains the situation in nursing homes, these establishments welcoming the elderly, and whose “criticality is considered high” : 304 “clusters” are there “under investigation”, therefore active. Admittedly, in absolute value, the figure is higher for schools and universities, with 376 establishments concerned, as well as for private and public companies (348), but the risks associated with transmission are considered lower.
Public Health France also warns that if the number of “clusters” in companies or schools appears high in gross terms, it only represents one “very low proportion of all these structures. We cannot deduce from the frequency of the types of ‘clusters’ identified the current modes of transmission of Sars-CoV-2 in the population”. A study must also be launched by SPF and the Institut Pasteur to determine the main places of contamination. Asked by franceinfo, the institute replied that it had “for the moment no more information to communicate on this subject”. “It’s still in the works”, indicates for its part SPF.
Since May 9, “the six communities for which the proportion of high-criticality ‘clusters’ is the most important are nursing homes (73%), vulnerable communities (58%), medico-social establishments for disabled people (51%), health establishments (46%), prisons (39%) and social establishments for accommodation andinsertion (39%) “, further specifies Public Health France.
The data therefore does not allow us to say whether cafes and restaurants are places at risk.
Are we particularly infected in cafes and restaurants, which have been hit hard by recent government restrictions? The data on “clusters” do not say so.
But, in his epidemiological bulletin of September 24, Public Health France shows in third place catering in business sectors “presenting more than 10 ‘clusters'” ranked in order of “criticality”. It should also be noted that the diagnosed population is indeed that of employees, and not that of customers.
According to this study, still estimates Public Health France, “the five business sectors most at risk are the food industry (57%), land and pipeline transport (27%), catering (20%), sports, recreation and leisure (17% ), and public administration and defense (19%). Concerning the food industry, it is more particularly the activities of transformation and conservation of meat (…). For catering, this concerns for essential for restaurants and mobile food services. “
