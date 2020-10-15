Olivier Véran, Agnès Buzyn, Edouard Philippe … The homes and offices of several political figures were searched on Thursday, October 15. Who led them? What has been entered? How did the political world react? Here is what we know.

Ministers and ex-ministers searched

The searches took place at several personalities who are or who were responsible for managing the crisis linked to the pandemic: the former Prime Minister, now mayor of Le Havre, Edouard Philippe, the current Minister of Health Olivier Véran, his predecessor Agnès Buzyn, and former government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye. Other searches were carried out at the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, and at the Director General of Public Health France, Geneviève Chêne.

These operations took place “without difficulty”, said the Ministry of Health, “in a very courteous manner and with the full cooperation of the mayor” du Havre, according to Edouard Philippe’s entourage.

Computer equipment seized

It was the gendarmes of the Central Office for the Fight against Attacks on the Environment and Public Health and the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses who carried out these searches, according to AFP. , who holds it “judicial source “.

The investigators were accompanied by computer specialists. It was a question of seizing and putting under seal computer equipment, learned France Télévisions from sources close to the investigation. The members of the investigative committee of the CJR are looking for any evidence (non-public reports, professional emails …) showing the degree of knowledge the government had, for example alerts that it would not have taken into account.

Searches ordered by the Court of Justice of the Republic

At the origin of these searches is the Court of Justice of the Republic, whose investigating committee acts as an investigating judge and leads the investigations. A judicial investigation was indeed opened on July 7 for “abstaining from fighting a disaster”. It is based onitem 223-7 of the Criminal Code: “Anyone who voluntarily refrains from taking or initiating measures allowing, without risk for himself or for third parties, to fight a disaster likely to create a danger for the safety of persons is punished by two years’ imprisonment and 30,000 euros fine “.

In total, since the start of the coronavirus crisis, 90 complaints against ministers have been addressed to the CJR, the only body empowered to try members of the government for the exercise of their function. But only nine of them were deemed admissible, targeting Olivier Véran, Edouard Philippe, Agnès Buzyn or Sibeth Ndiaye.

“The investigation is ongoing, which is a good thing. These searches show that the CJR is taking the matter seriously.” told franceinfo Yassine Bouzrou, lawyer for the Vigi police union and the children of a man who died from the Covid-19, whose complaints were deemed admissible. It involves, among others, the shortage of suitable masks to protect the population, and “at least health professionals and people forced to work”.

“We did not think that there would be such rapid investigations, and especially so important, because searches of the homes and the offices of ministers, that is not trivial. The timing, the day after the announcements of Emmanuel Macron, also shows that the CJR is independent, it sends a good signal. “ Yassine Bouzrou, lawyer for several plaintiffs to franceinfo

Three doctors, members of the C19 collective, supported by more than 600 members of the health staff, also lodged a complaint against the Minister of Health, seizing the Court of Justice of the Republic. Their lawyer, Fabrice Di Vizio, estimated than “the government has so far not presented proof of orders or contracts for the necessary equipment” protection, like masks. These three doctors also filed a complaint against Agnès Buzyn and Edouard Philippe. Fabrice Di Vizio accuses them of having “abstained” to take measures in time to contain the Covid-19 epidemic.

A preliminary investigation also opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office

In parallel with the investigations decided by the Court of Justice of the Republic, uextensive preliminary investigation into management of the Covid-19 crisis in France was also opened in early June by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

It mainly targets the offenses of “manslaughter” or “endangering the life of others”. It is a response to complaints received by the Paris prosecutor’s office during confinement, underlines France Blue.

Investigation “is not there to define political or administrative responsibilities”, the prosecutor Rémy Heitz explained at the time, “but to bring to light possible criminal offenses” national decision-makers (except the Head of State, who is not criminally responsible, and members of the government).

The date of the searches in question

Several personalities reacted concerning the date chosen for these searches. These come to scramble government communication the day after President Emmanuel Macron’s intervention, and the shocking announcement of night curfews in Île-de-France and in eight metropolises.

“It’s not urgent today, we have to fight against the second wave and I am not convinced that we should waste time with that”, reacted on BFMTV the president of the UDI, Jean-Christophe Lagarde, who does not believe “not to the criminal responsibility of ministers in this affair”. The deputy of rebellious France Eric Coquerel was also skeptical. “I do not find that these searches are appropriate, there is a judicialization of political life. It is more a staging than anything else”, he lamented on LCI.