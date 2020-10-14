Science is still fumbling on the subject of immunity around the SARS-CoV-2. But a new study published on Monday, October 12, supports the fact that it is possible to catch Covid-19 twice. This is what happened to an American in Nevada.

According to these works published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases (in English), vsand 25-year-old man contracted Covid-19 twice, a month and a half apart, and the second infection was more severe than the first. While these documented cases remain few in number, they raise many questions. Here’s what they’re teaching us right now.

A tiny proportion of cases

The case of the 25-year-old American, diagnosed in Nevada, is the fifth officially recorded in the world, according to the medical journal. The first was announced in Hong Kong on August 24. Three cases were followed in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ecuador. But other cases have been described in South Korea or Israel, which gives at most less than twenty scientifically proven reinfections out of 37.5 million positive cases diagnosed worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

“That doesn’t mean there aren’t more”, warns the study’s lead author, Professor Mark Pandori. First, because many people infected with Covid-19 do not have symptoms, which makes them difficult to spot. The second infection of the patient from Hong Kong had also been discovered by chance, thanks to a screening test at the airport when he was returning from Europe.

Then, to be sure that it is a reinfection, it is necessary to make a genetic analysis of the samples taken from each of the two infections to verify that there are indeed two different strains of virus. Which is cumbersome to implement on a large scale.

More or less serious re-infections

In two patients, the second infection was more severe than the first, while the other three were not. For scientists, the fact that the Hong Kong patient did not develop symptoms the second time around is good news: it is a sign that his immune system has learned to defend itself against Sars-CoV-2.

Conversely, the patient from Nevada had to be hospitalized in the emergency room and receive oxygen during his second infection, although he had had milder symptoms the first time. He did not have any immune disorders or other pre-existing illnesses to his Covid-19 infection. Genetic analysis showed that these two successive infections were caused by two different strains of the virus.

The authors of the American patient study hypothesize why the second infection was more serious. This could come, for example, from the fact that “was exposed to a very large dose of virus the second time around, which would have caused a more acute reaction”. The second infection could also have been facilitated by the presence of antibodies due to the first (this may be the case in other diseases, such as dengue).

Finally, Dutch researchers recently described the case of an 89-year-old woman who died after reinfection. But she also suffered from a rare cancer and her immune system was very low.

Lessons to be learned …

These re-infections revive the nagging question that dates back to the start of the epidemic: what are the level and duration of immunity against Sars-CoV-2? The reinfections identified took place in a relatively short period of time, four and a half months between the first and the second infection for the patient from Hong Kong and even 48 days for that from Nevada.

“The examples of other coronaviruses, responsible for common colds but also for SARS and Seas [épidémies qui ont éclaté en 2002 puis 2012], show that there is no lifelong immunity “, recently pointed out a WHO expert.

“People who have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 should continue to take precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.” Professor Mark Pandori to AFP

In addition, scientists are trying to understand why some people can be re-infected. “These cases are very studied to know if they do not have a small different factor that could justify” their reinfection, explain Frédéric Altare, specialist in immunology at Inserm. But whatever their cause, “re-infections show us that we cannot rely on the immunity acquired by natural infection to achieve group immunity”, writes the professor Akiko Iwasaki, interviewed by The Lancet. For her, “this strategy is not only fatal for many people but also ineffective”.

… especially for a future vaccine

“The fact that re-infections are possible could mean that a vaccine would not be fully protective. But since the number of cases is tiny, that should not deter us from developing them.”, advises cautiously Professor Brendan Wren, quoted by the British organization Science Media Center (SMC).

“Despite all these unknowns, vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19, even if it turns out that vaccines do not provide lifelong immunity and that boosters are necessary”, emphasizes for his part the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) on its website.

“The problem with antibodies against coronaviruses is that they decline quickly and you can be re-infected”, says Lia van der Hoek, specialist in this family of viruses at the University of Amsterdam. “So we might need to repeat the vaccination all the time”, she continues, risking a prediction: this coronavirus “will remain with us until the end of humanity”.