In recent weeks, leaders and epidemiologists around the world have been closely monitoring vaccine and epidemiological data in Israel. The country has not only started its vaccination very early – from December 20 – but it also vaccinates quickly and massively. With what first effects? What is the epidemiological situation in the country? Focus on the latest data.

Almost a third of the population has received a first dose

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Israel on December 20 and according to data from Israeli Ministry of Health As of January 27, 30% of the population (2.7 million people) had already received a first dose of the vaccine and 15% (1.3 million people) had already received a second dose. Israel is, compared to the size of the population of this small country of 9.3 million inhabitants, very well ahead of the vaccination rate against Covid-19 in the world, ahead of the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom , as shown by the comparative curves of Our World in Data.

After starting its vaccination campaign by first targeting health professionals and the elderly and people with risk factors, the country extended it to over 40s and then to adolescents aged 16 to 18 in order, among other things, to to facilitate the process of the baccalaureate.

The Israeli government has ordered a total of 14 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna laboratories. And he decided to keep the time between the two doses recommended by the manufacturers (three weeks for Pfizer-BioNTech, four weeks for Moderna). The vaccination campaign is also taking place as part of a collaboration with the American giant Pfizer. In return for a prompt delivery, Israel provides him with information on the level of immunity and the potential side effects of the vaccine. The country has large digital medical databases. All of this explains why the country is under close scrutiny by researchers and policy makers around the world.

Early studies show drop in infection rate among vaccinees

Several studies and press releases published in recent days show a drop in infections after one dose and a greater drop after two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. These data are preliminary and have yet to be confirmed.

On January 13, theresearch institute of the Clalit, the main one of the four Israeli health insurance funds, has thus made public the elements of a preliminary study of the effects of the Pfizer vaccine. The study compared data from 200 000 people aged 60 or over who received a first dose of vaccine to an equivalent-sized group who have not yet been vaccinated. It emerged that, 14 to 17 days after the first dose of vaccine, there was a 33% drop in the infection rate of those vaccinated. A decrease not observed in an unvaccinated group of equivalent size.

The Maccabi Healthcare Services, another Israeli health fund, has since observed an even greater drop in infections after a single dose : a drop of about 60%, 13 to 21 days after the first injection, in 430 First 000 people to have received it. The same organization has, on January 25, indicates that only 20 out of 128 patients 600 (0.015% of patients) who received both doses of Pfizer vaccine were infected with the virus at least one week after receiving the second and last dose. “If this continues, the vaccine’s efficacy may be even higher than Pfizer thought based on clinical trials. “ the analyst behind the study told the newspaper The Times of Israel. Similar data was reported by the Israeli National Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

“We follow all the people who are positive for the coronavirus: were they vaccinated or not? We noticed that vaccinated people were sick, but it was after the first injection. Because after three weeks and the second injection, only 2.6% of those vaccinated fell ill. “ Prof Nadav Davidovitch, director of the school of public health at Ben-Gurion University, member of the Israeli national advisory committee on Covid-19 franceinfo

“This shows that the vaccine works very well in the elderly, who were the first to be vaccinated and tends to show very high protection from the vaccine.“, indicates for his part to franceinfo Hervé Bercovier, professor of Microbiology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Despite everything, the health situation remains very worrying

The vaccination campaign comes in a context of epidemic rebound and third wave which led, on December 27, to confine the population for the third time. This third confinement is a parameter to be taken into account when analyzing the data. Since January 26, Ben-Gurion Airport has been closed for at least six days. Passenger flights to and from abroad are suspended “in order to prevent the entry of variants of the virus and also to make sure we move forward quickly in our campaign vaccination “, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In parallel with this vaccination campaign and despite the confinement, the number of cases and hospitalizations have increased since December, which may have fueled doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Thus, the number of new positive cases of Covid-19 detected increased markedly between mid-November and January 17, as shown by data from Our World in Data.

The curve for confirmed deaths is similar, increasing between December 9 and today (with a classic lag of a few weeks between the increase in detected cases and the increase in deaths). The number of seriously affected patients is, according to data from the Israeli Ministry of Health, on a high plateau since January 17, after a continuous rise.

It is still too early to measure the impact, in particular on variants

However, we cannot conclude from these data that vaccination would be ineffective. Indeed, at this stage, only one in ten Israelis has received both doses of the vaccine. However, according to recommendations from Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories, the vaccine should be injected twice, three weeks apart, to allow the vaccine to be 95% effective. “Population, confirms in Israel Prof. Bercovier, is not yet protected. As long as we do not have 80 to 90% of people who have received the two doses of the vaccine, in particular those over 65, we will not have a significant effect.“The professor of microbiology expects a real impact from the beginning of February.

The vaccination campaign also takes place in a context where Israel is faced with a circulation of the British and South African variants of the virus, as well as the appearance of the Californian variant, without guarantee to date that the vaccine will have the same rate of effectiveness in this context. “It is estimated that 30 to 50% of current cases in circulation with us are now due to the British variant“specifies Professor Bercovier.

Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein admitted January 26 in front of Knesset parliamentarians that new infections and hospital admissions for serious or critical complications from Covid-19 are now reaching record numbers. But he assured that no serious form had been found among Israelis eligible for the vaccination certificate – a document issued by the state a week after the administration of the second dose.