Specialist Marta Cohen indicated the signs to detect a central venous thrombosis in time. Thrombosis is one of the consequences that the application of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V.

The specialist warned that anyone who received the first dose of any of these three vaccines should be aware of four symptoms: headache, confusion, vomiting and double vision.

+ Despite cases of myocarditis, cardiologists emphasize the importance of the vaccine

“In this case, it is advisable to go to a clinic or an emergency room to rule out that it is a central venous thrombosis, which is one of the causes of the fatality,” he said.

“With the mixture of vaccines, the immunity obtained produces more side effects, such as headaches, feeling unwell, tired, etc.”, he indicated. According to Cohen, “if a person who is pregnant or under the age of 30 who has received the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine has not had a reaction, they can normally receive the second dose. Thrombosis reaction, which is a very rare complication, occurs in the first dose.

“It’s an autoimmune activation of platelets that, if it didn’t occur in the first dose, so far there are no cases produced in the second dose,” Cohen noted.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach