Place de la Liberation in full confinement in Dijon (Côte d’Or), April 6, 2020 (STÉPHANIE PERENON / FRANCE-BLEU BOURGOGNE)

With nearly 30,000 people testing positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to latest figures from Public Health France, the epidemic continues to progress in France with the risk of saturating intensive care beds in hospitals. The government wants to avoid total reconfinement in view of the heavy social, economic and psychological toll it costs, after the curfew in ten towns. School holidays are a rather useful lever to reduce the circulation of the virus.

Closing schools is not an easy measure as it has consequences for children, their learning and the availability of their parents. The holidays are therefore timely. Scientists are still debating whether toddlers are more or less contagious than adults, but for those over the age of 11, i.e. middle school and high school students, the virus behaves similarly. A preliminary study made by the Center for Disease Control in the United States shows that closing schools halves the infection rate when confinement halves it by three or four.

But is it the most effective for all that? Difficult to say, first because this study is a mathematical model that has linked certain restriction measures in American states like Maryland, with the figures of hospitalizations, deaths and positive cases of the same state, to this period when wearing a mask is not compulsory in class. Whereas in France, it is, so we cannot necessarily transpose these results everywhere. This study also shows that the closing of bars and the compulsory mask are just as effective levers.

Vittoria Colliza, Research Director at Inserm, worked on around thirty scenarios to reduce virus circulation after containment. Mathematical models produced in particular in three regions: Grand-Est, Île-de-France and Hauts-de-France. According to these models, closing schools only reduces contamination by 10%. On the other hand, if you also put a quarter of adults into telework, this reduces the contamination peak by 40%.

However, relatively few French people today are teleworking. 14% of those questioned, according to a poll carried out in early October by Odoxa for franceinfo. In Île-de-France, its development is still too timid, for the director of the regional ARS, Aurelien Rousseau. He recalls that 26% of sources of contamination, the clusters, are in business.