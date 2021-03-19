The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded that the vaccine AstraZeneca against Covid-19 is «safe, effective, and not associated with detected thrombi », as reported by its director, Emer Cooke.

Research on the occurrence of cerebral venous thrombosis in people who had injected doses of AstraZeneca has not been able to determine a causal relationship. In this way, vaccination is resumed in Spain with the drug of this company in collaboration with the University of Oxford the next Wednesday, March 24.

The EMA has announced that it will continue to study these exceptional cases to determine if these people were prone to developing thrombi and recommends include these side effects in the package leaflet of the vaccine indicating that they are “Very rare” and infrequent.

As reiterated by the European Medicines Agency, the benefits of vaccines outweigh the possible side effects that these can provoke us. Any medication can cause an adverse reaction and to know them you have to carefully read their leaflets and contraindications.

These are the side effects of each of the vaccines that exist, for the moment, to fight against the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca



Very frequent (may affect more than 1 in 10 people)

-Sensitivity, pain, warmth, itching or bruising at the injection site

-Feeling tired (fatigue) or generally unwell

Chills or feeling feverish

-Headache

-Feeling sick (nausea)

-Joint pain or muscle pain

Frequent (may affect up to 1 in 10 people)

-Redness or swelling at the injection site

-Fever (> 38 ° C)

-Vomiting or diarrhea

Infrequent (may affect up to 1 in 100 people)

-Drowsiness or feeling dizzy

-Decreased appetite

-Enlarged lymph nodes

-Excessive sweating, itchy skin, itching

Modern



-Very common (may affect more than 1 in 10 people):

-Swelling in the armpit

-Headache

-Sickness

-Vomiting

-Muscle and joint pain and stiffness

-Pain or swelling at the injection site

-Feeling very tired

-Shaking chills

-Fever

Frequent (may affect up to 1 in 10 people):

-Acne

-Rash, redness, or hives at the injection site

Infrequents (may affect up to 1 in 100 people)

-Itching at the injection site

Rare (may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people):

-Temporary unilateral facial drooping (Bell’s palsy)

-Swelling of the face (swelling of the face can occur in patients who have received facial cosmetic injections)

Not known frequency

-Serious allergic reactions (anaphylaxis)

-Hypersensitivity

Pfizer



Very frequent (may affect more than 1 in 10 people)

-Pain, swelling at the injection site

-Fatigue

-Headache

-Muscle pain

-Joint pain

Chills, fever

Frequent (may affect up to 1 in 10 people)

-Redness at the injection site

-Sickness

Infrequent (may affect up to 1 in 100 people

-Enlargement of the lymph nodes

-Discomfort

-Pain in extremity

-Insomnia

-Itching at the injection site

Rare (may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people)

-Temporary fall (paralysis) of one side of the face

Not known frequency (cannot be estimated from the available data)

-Serious allergic reaction

Janssen



Very common (may affect more than 1 in 10 people)

-Headache

-Sickness

-Muscle pains

-Pain at the injection site

-Feeling tired

Common (may affect up to 1 in 10 people)

-Redness at the injection site

-Swelling at the injection site

-Shaking chills

-Joint pain

-Cough

-Fever

Infrequent (may affect up to 1 in 100 people)

-Rash

-Muscular weakness

-Arm or leg pain

-Feeling of weakness

-General discomfort

-Sneezing

-Throat pain

-Back pain

-Shaking

-Excessive sweating

Weird (may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people)

-Allergic reaction

-Urticaria

Unknown (cannot be estimated from the available data)

-Serious allergic reaction

It is recommended seek urgent medical attention if symptoms of severe allergic reaction after the administration of any of the vaccines. Such as feeling weak or light-headed, changes in heart rate, difficulty breathing, “wheezing” when breathing, swelling of the lips, face or throat, hives or rash, nausea or vomiting, stomach pain or a combination of the symptoms described above.