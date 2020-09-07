Faced with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infections in the Bouches-du-Rhône, Professor Lionel Velly, member of the anesthesia-intensive care unit of the CHU La Timone in Marseille, says he fears a saturation of the beds available to accommodate the ill.

Nearly 25,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in France in the last three days. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, doctors have warned of the situation which is deteriorating more and more. “What scares us”, it’s’“exponential increase in serious cases arriving in our units”, worried this Monday on franceinfo Professor Lionel Velly, member of the anesthesia-intensive care unit of the CHU La Timone in Marseille. “We need reinforcements”, he warns.

franceinfo: Is your service saturated?

Lionel velly : Our service is almost saturated, with an increase in cases in PACA which is significant, and in particular in Bouches-du-Rhône. We have more than 12 patients in 24 hours in PACA and in particular more 6 in Bouches-du-Rhône. On La Timone, we have 16 beds available for Covid-19 patients and we are currently at 13 beds and soon 14 with a patient who has just arrived.

You therefore have two places left. Have you felt an acceleration in contaminations in recent days?

We had an ultra-stable situation, especially in the summer, with few patients. From the end of August, with the passage of positive Covid-19 detections in elderly patients, we had an exponential increase. That’s what scares us. This exponential increase in serious cases arriving in our units.

Are we in the same situation as in the spring?

It’s not a tsunami like in March since on the day of the confinement, there were zero patients in our units and we ended up with 160 patients two weeks later. So here we are on an increase which is more linear, but a continuous flow.

We do not see this flow stop, see it improving. The curve is getting steeper and steeper.Lionel vellyto franceinfo

Are you going to be forced to deprogram interventions?

It’s a risk. The first step was to respond to this phase and the response has been remarkable across all intensive care units. The second phase is to distribute the load by uniting all the establishments together in Marseille to try to avoid saturating a site and we transfer patients in the event of saturation. There is a formidable network of all resuscitations in the Bouches-du-Rhône. And then the next step, indeed, the one where we would not want to go, but if we are forced, we will have to do it, to deprogram surgery.

What is the state of mind of your service?

We are sad that it is coming back. We would have liked not to have done this second wave, but we are determined to answer it whatever its amplitude. We need reinforcements. It is a key word. We need reinforcements because we have maternity hospitals, because we have staff on vacation, because we have staff who were tired from the first wave.

And it will be necessary to assume a second phase of support for staff reinforcements. We are a large intensive care unit, we will work with 70 nurses and on this ratio, we will have 10% absenteeism that we will have to replace to open all the beds.

Is there still time to act? What appeal do you want to make?

For me, it is respect for barrier gestures. Every day, we respect barrier gestures by working near patients who are Covid-19 and we have no contamination of our staff. So these barrier gestures are fundamental.

The flu is coming. Symptoms may resemble Covid-19. Are you calling on the French to be massively vaccinated?

Totally. We will be permanently in doubt as to whether it is Covid-19 or the flu. For example, we have a rhinovirus epidemic that will mimic many symptoms of Covid-19 and we realize that a lot of patients will be positive for rhinovirus. We are going to have the same problem with the flu and an influenza vaccination will already allow us to relieve the health system during the winter period.

What do you want to say to the French who do not want to be vaccinated?

That there are deaths each year in intensive care, both in young people and in the elderly because of the flu and that thanks to vaccination, with an effectiveness which can be variable, we do not have these serious forms when you are vaccinated. It is essential given the period that we will live with the coronavirus during this fall when we will have a workload that will be very important and especially a very important bed occupation.