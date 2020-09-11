For the moment, the scientific council has shared its recommendations: isolation for 7 days as soon as one feels symptoms and for the same duration upon receipt of a positive result if one is asymptomatic. In case of contact, isolate yourself from the day of contact with the infected person. The council also proposes, to facilitate compliance with confinement, the cancellation of the waiting period for work stoppages, a compensation premium for the self-employed and home help.

In Europe, some countries do not hesitate to sanction non-compliance with containment. In Spain, the fine can go up to 15,000 euros. The defense council will announce its decisions on Friday 11 September. Journalist Jeff Wittenberg, live from the Élysée, indicates that “new restrictions could be decided at the local level”, in large metropolises in particular, such as “the closing of bars and restaurants earlier in the evening”. A “targeted containment in certain cities” is “everything possible”, recognized the Palace. No coercive measures a priori for the elderly, but a “call to order” is planned. As for the reduction of the fortnight, the decision is “not yet decided”.

