Before the good resolutions, the new restrictions. Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, the British will start the year 2021 with numerous measures aimed at stemming the increase in new contaminations. The United Kingdom, whose three quarters of the population are called upon to confine themselves, has seen the emergence of a new variant of the virus, much more contagious, and is redoubling its efforts to accelerate its vaccination program.

An explosion of new cases after Christmas

“The virus is really on the rise”, at alert* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference on December 30. According to the official scoreboard* in the United Kingdom, all the lights are red despite the measures taken in particular to limit family reunification during Christmas celebrations. More than 50,000 new positive cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, after a record of more than 53,000 new infections recorded the day before. The death toll more than doubled in two days, reaching 981 on Wednesday, December 30, its highest level since April.

For health authorities, these alarming figures can be explained by the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 discovered in the United Kingdom in mid-December, which is transmitted much more easily. According to a study published this week by Public Health England, the English public health institute, this variant is 50% more contagious, including in children. Brightened in this rather gloomy picture, the new variant does not yet cause more hospitalizations or deaths than the original strain. Still, the British government wants to be extremely cautious in the face of this mutation, which would be responsible for more than half of the new cases detected, according to figures announced by Boris Johnson.

Emergency transfers to relieve overwhelmed hospitals

Faced with the massive influx of patients with Covid-19, several regions in the south of the country have alerted the government to the saturation of health services. This is particularly the case in the county of Essex, one of the most affected in England, where the main hospitals could no longer accommodate all the sick this week, forcing caregivers to intervene directly in the ambulances parked in front of the establishments. The county called for the intervention of the military to install “urgently“field hospitals and provide logistical support to testing and vaccination centers.

BREAKING: Request for the military to create additional hospital capacity in Essex has been sent to the government Senior Essex MP @bernardjenkin tells parliament pic.twitter.com/o5GCDiNyib – BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) December 30, 2020

The challenge for the British government is now to distribute patients between hospitals in the country, in order to free up places in intensive care units. The British Health Service (NHS) announced Thursday to reactivate the giant field hospital in London, a city where the incidence rate of Covid-19 is among the highest in the country. Built with the help of the army, it had an initial capacity of 500 beds, up to 4,000 beds, the equivalent of ten conventional hospitals. This emergency structure is part of the network of “Nightingale hospitals”, launched in early April by the health authorities, which allow thousands of beds to be installed in the space of a few days.

Field hospitals in Manchester, Harrogate (northern England) and Bristol (south-west) are currently in use for patients without Covid-19, the NHS spokesperson said. “The number of hospitalized Covid patients is increasing sharply, so the remaining Nightingales are ready to re-admit patients if needed”, he added.

Tightening of restrictions for three quarters of the population

Just before Christmas, the UK added a new tier to its health risk assessment system, which until then had only three, ranging from “medium” to “very high” risk. This fourth level of alert is the most restrictive, with the ban on leaving your home unless you have a “reasonable cause”, such as going to work or study, the closure of all businesses deemed “non-essential” as well. as sports halls, or the ban on visiting a person who is not part of the same “support bubble” (made up of two households maximum, and under certain conditions, explains the government*). In addition, it is forbidden to leave a zone in echelon 4, except for business trips or to help a vulnerable loved one, for example.

As Big Ben rang 0 London time Thursday 31 December, many UK counties joined the list of maximum risk areas, which now affects three quarters of the UK population. This decision directly affects the start of the school year, scheduled for 4 January, which must be postponed for one to two weeks depending on the municipality, or even depending on the neighborhood. Dubitative, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, asked* “a clarification” on the fact that some schools in his town will be able to reopen “while others, at the end of the street, will remain closed”.

By dividing the country into zones, the British government is seeking at all costs to avoid national lockdown, despite repeated requests from many political leaders and experts, such as the group of scientists. Independent SAGE, who has called* Wednesday December 30 at a “total and immediate containment”.

While restrictions vary greatly from region to region, some rules apply to the whole of the UK, such as the fine of 10,000 pounds sterling (just over 11,000 euros) for anyone hosting a night out. New Year gathering more than thirty guests or mixing members of different households.

An acceleration of vaccination

With nearly 800,000 doses administered, the United Kingdom has taken a step ahead of its European neighbors in terms of vaccination against Covid-19, and does not intend to stop there. Launched with great fanfare on December 8, the vaccination campaign is currently reserved for part of the nursing staff and residents of retirement homes, before a generalization planned for the spring. The country’s health authorities have listed nine priority groups, established according to age (from the oldest to the youngest) but also the state of health. People aged 16 to 64 with serious illnesses are a separate group, ranked second to last in this list, ahead of people aged 50 and over.





A man receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine on December 14, 2020, in London, UK. (STEVE PARSONS / AFP)

To lend a hand to caregivers in this campaign, the British health services recruit* currently 30,000 volunteers, some of whom will be trained in vaccination. According to a countdown* From the BBC, the UK has ordered no less than seven different types of vaccine in recent months, for a total of 355 million doses expected. Among these vaccines is the one marketed by Pfizer / BioNTech, the first to be used in the country.

But it is another vaccine, the one designed by the British group AstraZeneca with the University of Oxford, which could be a game-changer in the United Kingdom. Authorized on December 30 by the British Medicines Agency, this vaccine is less expensive than its competitor because it can be stored at a temperature between 2 and 8 ° C, against a temperature of -70 ° C for that of Pfizer / BioNTech. A financial and logistical gain that could allow Boris Johnson’s government to accelerate its vaccination schedule, and to start the year 2021 under better auspices.

* Links followed by an asterisk are in English.