The approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this Thursday (16) may raise some doubts. Pediatric doses against Covid-19 are different from those used by the rest of the population and there is still no immunization schedule defined by the Ministry of Health.

In the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), the ministry bought in November 40 million pediatric doses, the delivery of which is subject to Anvisa’s approval. The arrival of doses at the health centers depends on the National Immunization Program (PNI), which has not yet defined the logistical schedule for the vaccines.

Anvisa makes recommendations for using Pfizer's vaccine in children

Anvisa approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, with pediatric dose

Similar to what was done among adults, children between 5 and 12 years old will also take two applications with an interval of 21 days, but with doses close to one third of the concentration of adult immunizers. The vaccine for adults over 12 years follows the same prescription used for adults.

Anvisa stated that the benefits of pediatric vaccination, which should be separated from adult vaccination, outweigh any possible risks and highlighted the safety of the immunizing agent. The agency’s director, Meiruze Fousa Freitas recommended an interval of at least 15 days in relation to any other vaccine that children need to take.

“The vaccination of children in this age group should start after complete training of the health teams that will apply it, since the vast majority of adverse events after vaccination are due to the administration of the wrong product at the wrong age groups, of doses inadequate and erroneous preparation of the product”, said Freitas at the event.

The president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Lula, argues that Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine has already been approved by the European agency EMA and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a regulatory body in the United States.

Pfizer already announced in late October that the dose for children is 90.7% effective. Moderna also has a vaccine aimed at children, but it has not yet been approved by the FDA.

In Brazil, 2,400 children and adolescents have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60% had no risk factors. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, vaccinating one million children should prevent 57,000 cases of Covid-19 and 200 hospitalizations among the public.

