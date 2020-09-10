Workers forced to keep their children because classes are closed will be able to benefit from partial unemployment, compensated up to 84% of net wages. As long as it is impossible to telework.

The measure was expected. The government announced, Wednesday, September 9, that parents forced to keep their children because of the Covid-19 epidemic could benefit from partial unemployment if they were unable to telework.

The question had been on the carpet for several days, while 28 establishments and 262 classes were already closed Monday after the discovery of cases of contamination. As of September 1, the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, declared on franceinfo that there would be a device of the type “partial activity” . Here are the modalities.

Who is concerned ?

The measure is aimed at employees, self-employed or civil servants forced to keep their children because of the closure of a nursery, a class, a school or a college. As an additional condition, these parents must be judged unable to telework by their employer. They must provide him with a certificate attesting that their child’s establishment is closed, then may “benefit from a replacement income from the first day of their stoppage of work, and at the latest until the end of the period of isolation”, specifies the Ministry of Solidarity and Health.

Will both parents be able to benefit from it?

No. Only one of the parents may be affected. “This compensation may benefit one parent per household, in the event of the incapacity for teleworking of both parents and upon presentation of proof”, according to the Ministry of Labor.

Guest of franceinfo Thursday, September 10, the secretary general of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, warned about the difficulty of teleworking when one is obliged to look after one’s children. “It should not be considered that we can telework permanently with children at home, especially young children”, he warned. The possibility or not of teleworking remains at the discretion of the employer.

What will they get?

Three cases are foreseen. Employees in the private sector placed in a situation of partial activity will receive 84% of their net salary until November 1 (the rate will then decrease). Self-employed workers and public law contractors will benefit from daily allowances after submitting their declaration on the platform declare.ameli.fr. Civil servants will be placed on special leave of absence and compensated at 100%.

When does this device come into effect?

The measure is retroactive to September 1 and will therefore concern workers who found themselves in this situation the week of the start of the school year.