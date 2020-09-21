WORLD ON SUNDAY: What exactly did you notice about your patients?

Christian Karagiannidis: In the first few days, ventilated patients are put into a deep sleep. We’ve had quite a few who took a long time to wake up. When we examined them on CT and MRI, we saw a few signs of severe inflammation and other damage to the brain. It is clear that under certain circumstances this virus is also very comfortable in nerve tissue. We absolutely need to know more about this because it can cause anything.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Brain inflammation is a complication of many other viruses as well. A number of pathogens can migrate up the nerve pathways to the brain, or the brain becomes inflamed because they penetrate through the blood. What is the difference?