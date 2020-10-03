Hospitalized after having tested positive, the American president received a treatment based on synthetic antibodies developed by the firm Regeneron.

“I’m fine, I think! Thank you all!” In his first tweet since his arrival at a military hospital in the suburbs of Washington, Friday, October 2, Donald Trump was reassuring. Tested positive for Covid-19 a few hours earlier, like his wife Melania, the President of the United States “suffers from fatigue but has morale”, in the words of his doctor, Sean Conley.

In a health bulletin sent to the press, the latter gives some details on the treatment received by Donald Trump:The doctors injected him with a dose of 8 grams of the experimental cocktail of synthetic antibodies developed by the company Regeneron. The Republican candidate, in the midst of his re-election campaign, also takes zinc, vitamin D, famotidine – a medicine that reduces heartburn -, melatonin – a hormone traditionally prescribed against sleep disorders – and aspirin.

Potus doctor note on his treatment> pic.twitter.com/V74wON51aU – Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

Finally, Kayleigh McEnany, spokesperson for the White House, said a little later in a statement that after consultation with specialists, Donald Trump had received remdesivir, before adding that the American president had not “no need for extra oxygen”. However, the choice of this treatment, and in particular the use of the experimental cocktail of Regeneron, intrigued specialists, many of whom spoke in the American press, ready to speculate on the state of health of the president.

It mimics the body’s immune response

In his letter, the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, indicates that the experimental treatment of the firm Regeneron, called REGN-COV2, was administered to him “as a preventive measure”. Its principle is as follows: a dose – here the maximum dose, of 8 grams – containing synthetic antibodies produced in the laboratory, called monoclonal antibodies, is injected into the patient. Their role is to mimic the body’s natural response to a virus in order to fight it more effectively. According to The Guardian (in English), these antibodies attach to a protein on the surface of the virus, preventing it from attaching to cells on which to reproduce, while allowing the immune system to attack the virus. According to the teacher Peter Horby of the University of Oxford, a single injection may prove effective over time “from one month to six weeks”.

In detail, two antibodies have been selected by Regeneron “among thousands of human antibodies”, which “are able to bind to the spikes of the virus”, described in early July the Industriepharma.fr website. Stat.com (in English) recalls that the track of a combination of antibodies as a treatment against a virus has already proven its worth in the fight against other diseases. Treatments from, among others, Regeneron laboratories. The latest, REGN-EB3 thus aims to treat patients affected by the Ebola virus. To select the antibodies to reproduce, the firm’s scientists this time worked on a fragment of the coronavirus genome and used genetically modified mice, as well as the blood of cured patients, details Stat.com.

In a statement released Tuesday, the firm welcomed the results of the first clinical trials carried out on 275 outpatients with mild to moderate symptoms, calling them“encouraging”. Antibodies have “rapidly reduces viral load and associated symptoms in patients infected with Covid-19”, reacted the chief doctor of the pharmaceutical company, George D. Yancopoulos, in a press release (in English). He also explained that the treatment had been particularly effective on patients “who have not built their own immune response to the virus”.

It has not yet been authorized on the market

Across the Channel, UK, “hundreds of patients” have already received this treatment in trials conducted by the University of Oxford, Professor Peter Horby told Radio 4. “Very promising”, the tests must therefore extend to “30 to 40 hospitals” British in the course of next week. For now, this particular drug “did not generate any alarming signals”.

As promising as it is, according to Regeneron, this treatment has not yet received the approval of the American health authority, in particular the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). Voices were thus raised on Friday to doubt the relevance of administering such a cocktail to the American president, a 77-year-old man who is overweight, a category more at risk of developing a serious form of the disease.

“Giving unproven things to people in power is a bad way to do science, a bad way to do medicine and it’s unethical.”, responded a doctor at the University of San Francisco on Twitter.

Oh dear … It is bad science, bad medicine and bad ethics to give unproven things to powerful people that you don’t give to average people VIP medicine doesn’t mean better medicine when there is no data You can halt the RCTs & give an EUA if this is your equipoise pic.twitter.com/CZgqxiBnRU – Vinay Prasad (@VPrasadMDMPH) October 2, 2020

Above all, specialists are concerned about not having scientific studies on this treatment. “All we have is a press release. So we don’t know what science it is based on.”, noted the emergency physician Craig Spencer on CNN. “I will say that I had never before heard the case of a patient, especially a patient of the importance of the President, who receives an experimental cocktail of antibodies”, noted for his part the pulmonologist Vin Gupta, on the air of the channel MSNBC.

An exceptional decision for an exceptional situation, according to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who teaches at George Washington University. For him, this choice “illustrates the concern of the White House in the face of this diagnosis”, he commented on CNN. It is also the entourage of the president who expressly asked Regeneron on Friday to provide him with this treatment, explains the New York Times. An exceptional request which required the approval of the FDA.

Because despite the reassuring first assessments communicated by the White House, doctors recall that patients with Covid-19 are likely to see their condition deteriorate rapidly, insisting on the importance of constant monitoring. Thus, sources close to the presidency told CNN that the president was having difficulty breathing. “Everything is fine for now, but we fear that his condition will change quickly”, shared an anonymous source.

It is very expensive and it is difficult to produce

Delivered to the president on an exceptional basis, this treatment could, if it proves effective on Donald Trump, be the subject of numerous requests. As recalled by New York Times, it is possible under the law on the “right to try”, signed in 2018, to directly ask the laboratory to provide patients on whom treatments have failed experimental drugs without waiting for the approval of the FDA. “Our priority is to maintain a sufficient amount of treatment to continue rigorous clinical trialsa spokesperson for Regeneron told the newspaper. There is a quantity of product available for this so-called ‘compassionate’ use, which is approved on a case-by-case basis, in exceptional circumstances. ”

However, synthetic antibodies are difficult and expensive to develop. Thus, Regeneron, whose CEO is a golf partner of Donald Trump, received $ 500 million in federal funds to develop and produce its drug even before obtaining the green light from health authorities. In case of success of Regeneron, the Department of Defense has already committed to distributing the first 300,000 doses, continues the New York Times.

Before contracting the virus himself, Donald Trump had made the VRP of potential treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine. However, the molecule is not part of the arsenal administered to the former real estate magnate. Another drug considered to be among the most promising, the antiviral remdesivir has also been administered to the President of the United States. It remains to be seen what effects the combination of these drugs will produce against Covid-19, a disease that does not currently benefit from any specific treatment.