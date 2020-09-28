A bar terrace in Paris. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

It is difficult to see in statistics of Public Health France the share of contaminations which take place in bars and restaurants. According to statistics on the clusters published last Friday, a third takes place in schools and universities, then it is the companies which represent a quarter of the 900 or so outbreaks of contamination under investigation.

Regarding clusters in universities, many were triggered after student parties, in a private place, or in a bar where barrier gestures no longer really take place after 10 p.m. The same goes for businesses, with business meals and seminars, especially if they take place indoors. But is it at the bar after the office or at the coffee machine chatting without a mask that employees have become infected? The distinction is not made today in the statistics. On the other hand, what we can see is that catering has become the third professional sector most affected by these clusters, after the food industry (again the places where meat is cut) and land transport (truck drivers, etc).

At Japan, a study carried out on sixty clusters between January and April estimates that 16% concerned bars and restaurants, far behind hospitals and retirement homes. In Austria, last March, a bar in the famous ski resort of Ischgl, nicknamed the Ibiza of the Alps, caused 300 contaminations in four countries. It must be said that waiters and customers played beer pong at aperitif time. With a ping pong ball going from mouth to mouth. But this practice is not necessarily that of all bars and restaurants. In the United States, a statistical survey carried out with 300 people who came to be tested in 11 hospitals in the country showed that those who had gone to the bar or the restaurant were 2.4 times more positive than the others. But this study is not very convincing, especially since it does not say whether these people were indoors or outdoors.



But a lot of country take this measure of closing bars and restaurants also because they are closed places. In France, in addition, it is difficult to find all the customers of a bar if a case of Covid becomes known after a party. In addition, today, there is doubt about the transmission of the virus by aerosols, these micro-droplets that we send into the air just by breathing, talking, singing, including when we has no symptoms. A experience carried out in the laboratory showed that traces of viruses could be found in these aerosols even 16 hours after spraying them. For the American scientists who carried out it, one should not believe that Plexiglas of separation in a crowded room is enough to stop the virus.